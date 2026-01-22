Home

JSW MG Motor Expands MG Cyberster Colour Options: Price Unchanged

JSW MG Motor India has added a new Irises Cyan exterior paint option for the MG Cyberster. The blue-green shade expands customization choices for the electric roadster sold via MG SELECT.

JSW MG Motor India, via MG SELECT, has introduced a new exterior paint option called Irises Cyan for the MG Cyberster in India. The new shade is a blue-green finish and joins the existing color options available for the electric roadster.

The MG Cyberster is positioned as a modern roadster inspired by the classic MG B Roadster, with design elements that reference MG’s historic sports cars. The model features a low-slung silhouette, electric scissor doors, and a soft-top roof, combining traditional roadster proportions with contemporary styling.

Commenting on the introduction, Milind Shah, Head – MG SELECT, JSW MG Motor India, said that the new color reflects the brand’s design-focused approach and offers customers more personalization options for the Cyberster.

Apart from Irises Cyan, the MG Cyberster is available in multiple dual-tone exterior combinations. These include Nuclear Yellow and Flare Red with a black roof, as well as Andes Grey and Modern Beige paired with a red roof.

