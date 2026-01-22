By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
JSW MG Motor Expands MG Cyberster Colour Options: Price Unchanged
JSW MG Motor India has added a new Irises Cyan exterior paint option for the MG Cyberster. The blue-green shade expands customization choices for the electric roadster sold via MG SELECT.
JSW MG Motor India, via MG SELECT, has introduced a new exterior paint option called Irises Cyan for the MG Cyberster in India. The new shade is a blue-green finish and joins the existing color options available for the electric roadster.
The MG Cyberster is positioned as a modern roadster inspired by the classic MG B Roadster, with design elements that reference MG’s historic sports cars. The model features a low-slung silhouette, electric scissor doors, and a soft-top roof, combining traditional roadster proportions with contemporary styling.
Commenting on the introduction, Milind Shah, Head – MG SELECT, JSW MG Motor India, said that the new color reflects the brand’s design-focused approach and offers customers more personalization options for the Cyberster.
Apart from Irises Cyan, the MG Cyberster is available in multiple dual-tone exterior combinations. These include Nuclear Yellow and Flare Red with a black roof, as well as Andes Grey and Modern Beige paired with a red roof.
