JSW MG’s New 7-Seater Electric SUV Is Finally Coming to India!

JSW MG’s new 7-seater electric SUV is coming on August 26! Based on the ADAPT platform, it gets 3-row seating and could offer around 600km range. Pre-book for ₹21,000.

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JSW MG Motor India has released the first teaser of its upcoming seven-seater electric SUV giving a limited glimpse of the model ahead of its India debut on August 26, 2026. The new SUV will be the first production vehicle from the company to be based on the newly introduced MG ADAPT platform and will initially be offered in an all-electric configuration.

The company has also opened pre-reservations for the upcoming SUV. Customers can reserve the vehicle by paying ₹21,000. The pre-reservation amount does not reveal the final pricing or variant structure of the SUV both of which are expected to be announced closer to or at the launch.

The teaser released by JSW MG Motor shows selected portions of the SUV while keeping the complete exterior concealed. The company says the design takes inspiration from an iconic Allied fighter aircraft used during World War II. The teaser indicates a relatively large SUV with a distinctive front-end treatment although several production-spec design details remain hidden.

First model based on MG ADAPT platform

The upcoming seven-seater is significant for JSW MG Motor because it will be the first vehicle based on the company’s MG ADAPT architecture.

JSW MG Motor introduced ADAPT in July 2026 as a modular platform designed to support multiple types of electrified powertrains. The architecture has been developed to accommodate battery-electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and range-extender electric vehicles on a common technological foundation.

For the first SUV, however, the focus will be entirely on electric propulsion. The PHEV version is expected to arrive separately although JSW MG Motor has not yet announced its launch date or detailed specifications.

The ADAPT platform integrates systems including a dedicated hybrid engine, dedicated battery system, a 10-in-1 intelligent electric drive unit and an electromagnetic dedicated hybrid transmission. Its architecture is intended to allow different propulsion configurations without developing completely separate vehicle platforms for each powertrain type.

What is known about the upcoming SUV?

JSW MG Motor has officially confirmed the vehicle’s seven-seat configuration, electric powertrain and August 26 debut date. However, technical specifications such as the final battery capacity, motor output, charging times, dimensions, ground clearance and certified driving range have not yet been officially announced.

Earlier reports have provided some indication of what could be expected from the model. The upcoming SUV is understood to have strong similarities with the Wuling Starlight 560 also known as the Wuling Eksion in Indonesia.

India-spec electric SUV could use a battery pack of around 69kWh paired with a single electric motor driving the front wheels. A claimed range of approximately 600km has been reported although these figures should be treated as expected specifications until JSW MG Motor officially confirms them for India.

The final India-spec powertrain could differ from the specifications available in other markets particularly because JSW MG Motor is developing the vehicle for local requirements.

Likely positioning against Mahindra XEV 9S

The new MG SUV will enter a growing part of India’s electric vehicle market where larger family-oriented SUVs are beginning to appear.

The Mahindra XEV 9S is one of the key models expected to sit in the same broad space. The XEV 9S is available with battery options ranging from 59kWh to 79kWh with claimed ranges extending from 521km to 679km depending on the battery configuration.

Earlier reports have indicated that JSW MG Motor could target competitive pricing for its new seven-seater EV potentially positioning it below some versions of the XEV 9S. However, there is currently no official pricing information for the MG SUV so the final positioning will only become clear once the company announces its prices and variant lineup.

Seven-seat layout

Unlike several electric SUVs currently available in India, the new MG model will offer three rows of seating.

This gives the upcoming SUV a different positioning within the EV market particularly for buyers looking for a larger family vehicle rather than a five-seat electric SUV. The practical usability of the third row however, will only become clear once the production model is revealed in full.

The available luggage space with all three rows in use the flexibility of the second row and the charging and storage provisions inside the cabin will be among the important details to watch at the launch.

Cabin and features yet to be fully revealed

JSW MG Motor has not yet disclosed the complete equipment list of the upcoming SUV.

Earlier reports have pointed towards a technology-focused cabin but the company has not officially confirmed details such as the size of the infotainment screen, digital instrument cluster, ADAS functions, connected-car technology, panoramic roof, powered seats or other equipment.

These specifications are expected to be disclosed around the August 26 launch.