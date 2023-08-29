Home

‘Karizma Xmr’, Hero Motocorp’s Latest Offering In Premium Motorcycle Segment

Karizma XMR is powered by a 210cc liquid-cooled DOHC Engine, 6 Speed transmission that comes with Slip and Assist Clutch and Dual Channel ABS.

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp with the Brand Ambassador- Hrithik Roshan at the launch of the Hero Karizma XMR.

Hero Motocorp Launch Karizma Xmr: Hero MotoCorp, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of motorcycles and scooters on Tuesday launched the highly anticipated Karizma XMR.

The new Karizma XMR is one of the most powerful motorcycles in its class, producing a high torque. The motorcycle is powered by a 210cc liquid-cooled DOHC Engine, 6 Speed transmission that comes with Slip and Assist Clutch and Dual Channel ABS, purpose-built for the rides redefining the sports segment.

With today’s customers looking for Advanced Technology, the new Karizma XMR is packed with the segment-first adjustable windshield, Intelligent Illumination Headlamp and Turn-By-Turn navigation guaranteeing an unparalleled motorcycling experience.

The new Karizma XMR is the result of collaboration between engineers at Hero’s state-of-the-art Hero Center for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the Hero Tech Centre Germany (TCG) near Munich.

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp said, “The launch of Karizma XMR, marks yet another significant milestone in our journey to ‘win in premium’. We are rapidly building full portfolio in this segment, in line with our strategy. The focus will not just be on products with first-in-class and best-in-class features, but also on providing overall premium experience through our Hero 2.0 stores and exclusive range of premium outlets going forward. There’s more to come as we go forward in this fiscal year.”

Hero Karizma XMR will be available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at an introductory price of RS 1,72,900 (ex-showroom Delhi). The motorcycle can be booked online from Tuesday onwards by visiting www.heromotocorp.com or calling 7046210210 with a booking amount of Rs 3,000.

Karizma XMR offers a versatile mix of sporty character and touring abilities, thus providing a unique riding experience.

The all-new 210 cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4-Valve engine of Karizma XMR delivers an output of 25.5PS @ 9250 rpm and a maximum torque of 20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm. The motorcycle accelerates from 0-60 in just 3.8 seconds. The optimized power and torque delivery curve guarantees an effortless ride whether in city or the long hauls on the highways.

The new engine has an increased oil replacement limit of 12,000 kms.

The 6-speed gearbox paired with Slip and Assist clutch system reduces skidding and rear wheel locking during quick downshifts.

The geometry of the chassis is designed integrating 50:50 weight distribution to offer maximum stability at high speed and unparalleled precision on twisty roads. This optimization also helps in nimble and effortless ride experience even in everyday city riding.

The front suspension boasts 37mm dia pinch bolted forks which enhances the stiffness support on the steering. The rear suspension is equipped with a 6-step pre-load adjustable gas-charged monoshock which further complements to improve the ride quality in all conditions.

Steel tubular trellis frame in the Karizma XMR is tuned for superior handling and performance and also contributes to vehicle aesthetics. In sync with the front and rear suspension, this chassis provides a great balance between comfort and body control and is well-optimized for a sporty yet comfortable ride and handling. For anyone who likes to stay on the road for longer and travel further, the Karizma XMR offers best-in-class sport-tourer rider and pillion ergonomics with best-in-class rider legroom, ample pillion seat space which allows for both aggressive and relaxed riding stance. The lightweight aluminum alloy clip-on handlebars provide optimal and comfortable riding stance for Sports touring as well as everyday riding, along with improved structural stiffness.

Tyres made of specially developed rubber compound provide better cornering, agility, precision, and stability. Lightest in the segment, the 17-inch wheels set the best example for ride and handling. The front 300mm petal disc and rear 230mm petal disc brakes take care of the smooth braking. Rider safety is further enhanced with dual-channel ABS which is the first for the brand.

Sporty From Front To Rear

The progressive styling establishes a new design language and delivers a statement of distinctive presence. Compact, yet mature and comfortable, it is the perfect companion for adventures of everyday riding. The dynamic Aero-Layered design optimized by the full fairing, intelligent dimensions as well as floating panels work together to offer agile handling, as well as deflecting the heat feeling on all the rider interfaces thus, adding comfort and convenience to the rider.

Precise edges define its aggressive character. The slim and pulled-up short rear invokes the sporty energy of this long-distance performer. Useful for high-speed cruising, the first-in-segment adjustable windshield offers extreme wind and weather protection and is easily adjustable 30mm up and down, thanks to the convenient aesthetically designed button.

Cutting-Edge Technology

The new Karizma XMR offers a Class-D LED projector headlamp with integrated LED DRLs. Available for the first time in the segment, the Auto-Illumination feature offers both a convenient and intuitive riding experience. Complemented by the Signature H-shaped LED Tail light, backlit switchgear and the Hazard Switch, the all-LED lighting gives the Karizma XMR its unmistakable sporty-aggressive look and the visual brilliance in the crowd.

The Karizma XMR comes with an inverted display LCD speedometer that gives a clear view of your navigation and all your data. It comes with 39 different functionalities such as smartphone connectivity for incoming call/SMS alert, first-in-segment turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle battery status, range, gear position indicator and shift advisory, ambient light sensor, gear shift, and low fuel indicator, trip meter etc.

More Individuality

With an extensive range of accessories, you can turn the new Karizma XMR into precisely the bike you need. Accessories such as anti-glare rearview mirror, hugger fender, mobile holder, magnetic tank bag, and thigh pads add to the overall look and feel of the motorcycle and enable the customers to extract more out of their bike according to their riding needs and style.

Enthralling Colours

The exclusive colours make a clear classification of Karizma XMR in the segment. The Karizma XMR is available in three distinct colour options – Iconic Yellow, Turbo Red, and Matte Phantom Black.

