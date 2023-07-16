Home

Kawasaki Launches Kawasaki KX65, KX112 in India | Check Starting Price And Features

Presently, Kawasaki has Kawasaki KX100, Kawasaki KX250, Kawasaki KX450, Kawasaki KLX 110, Kawasaki KLX 140G, and Kawasaki KLX 450 in the market.

Kawasaki KX65, KX112 launched in India, price starts at ₹3.12 lakh

New Delhi: Japanese automobile giant Kawasaki has expanded its motorcycle range in India. The company has raised the curtain from its two new bikes-Kawasaki KX65 and Kawasaki KX112. With the launch of these two bikes, Kawasaki has extended its existing range of bikes available in the Indian market. Presently, Kawasaki is offering Kawasaki KX100, Kawasaki KX250, Kawasaki KX450, Kawasaki KLX 110, Kawasaki KLX 140G, and Kawasaki KLX 450 for the Indian customers. New Kawasaki motorcycles come with a starting price of Rs 3.12 la kh (ex-showroom).

Here are the features of the new Kawasaki Bikes:

Kawasaki KX65

Kawasaki KX65 is considered to be the smallest

It is the most affordable among the new Kawasaki bikes.

It weighs 60kg and comes powered by a 64-cc, liquid-cooled, two-stroke, single-cylinder carbureted engine.

The bike’s engine comes paired with a six-speed gearbox

The Kawasaki KX65 features a 14-inch front wheel and a 12-inch rear wheel.

It is equipped with 33mm telescopic fork along with mono-shock rear suspension and front and rear brakes.

The Kawasaki KX65 do not get headlights, tail lights, turn indicators and rear-view mirrors like the conventional road-spec motorcycles.

Kawasaki KX112

Kawasaki KX112 is said to be designed for the mid-level off-road category.

The motorcycle is priced at ₹4.87 lakh (ex-showroom).

Offered in Lime Colour options, the bike features a 112cc, 2-stroke, liquid-cooled, mill featuring Exhaust Power Valves (KIPS).

The engine comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

For suspension duties, the bike offers adjustable 36mm USD forks. Kawasaki KX112 motorcycle rides on 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels.

Do note that the Kawasaki KX112 and Kawasaki KX65 are not road-legal.

The Kawasaki KX112 do not get headlights, tail lights, turn indicators and rear-view mirrors like the conventional road-spec motorcycles.

The company has also launched the KLX 230R S with a price tag of ₹5.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

To recall, Kawasaki had launched the 2023 model of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 motorcycle in the country. It is offered in three colour variants- Lime Green, Candy Lime Green and Metallic Moondust Grey. The motorcycle comes with a liquid cooled, four stroke parallel twin 296cc DOHC engine with eight valves.

