Kawasaki Versys 650: Kawasaki has raised curtain from its new Versys 650 in India. Priced at Rs 7.36 lakh (ex-showroom), the premium segment bike will be available in Lime Green and Metallic Phantom Silver. Interested buyers may note that the company Kawasaki has also listed accessories with the new bike. The new Versys 650 design has been inspired by the Versys 1000 and the update brings it in line with the new updated models.
The company claims the engine will provide a linear response, and strong low-mid range torque for tough terrains.
Here are some of the features of the bike:
Also Read - Davey Lambert dies following Superbike crash during Isle of Man TT
- Kawasaki Versys 650 adventure tourer bike will be competing with the likes of Triumph Tiger Sport 660 and Suzuki V-Strom 650XT.
- The Kawasaki Versys 650 will be packed a 4.3-inch digital TFT colour instrumentation with smartphone connectivity.
- The new meter also offers additional features unavailable on the previous model, including smartphone connectivity.
- According to the company, the new Kawasaki Versys 650 comes with 17-inch wheels.
- The new Versys comes with a slim tank that enables an upright position.
- The wide handlebars also aim to offer a naturally relaxed posture while not compromising on handling.
- Kawasaki has included a new USB port accessory for riders.
- The new USB outlet accessory features dual-covers for high water resistance.
- The DC outlet and the USB port power sources can be built into the cockpit’s inner cover.
- Kawasaki will be offering KTRC (Kawasaki TRaction Control) in the Versys 650.
- There are two modes which the rider can toggle to adjust settings to suit the riding situation and rider preference.