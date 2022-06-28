Kawasaki Versys 650: Kawasaki has raised curtain from its new Versys 650 in India. Priced at Rs 7.36 lakh (ex-showroom), the premium segment bike will be available in Lime Green and Metallic Phantom Silver. Interested buyers may note that the company Kawasaki has also listed accessories with the new bike. The new Versys 650 design has been inspired by the Versys 1000 and the update brings it in line with the new updated models.Also Read - Two Feared Dead, 19 Injured in Mass Stabbing in Japan's Kawasaki

The company claims the engine will provide a linear response, and strong low-mid range torque for tough terrains.

Here are some of the features of the bike: