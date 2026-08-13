KETO Urbanova KE9 revealed: 150+ km range, 31 seats & smart tech

KETO Motors unveils the Urbanova KE9, a 9-metre electric bus with 150+ km certified range, 31-seat capacity, 80km/h top speed & smart fleet tech.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/car-and-bike/keto-urbanova-ke9-revealed-150-km-range-31-seats-smart-tech-8500840/ Copy

Keto Motors has entered India’s commercial electric bus segment with the unveiling of the Urbanova KE9. The 9-metre electric bus has been developed for urban and institutional transportation.

The Urbanova KE9 is the first commercial electric bus introduced by Keto Motors as the company expands its focus from electric vehicle manufacturing to commercial mobility solutions. The company was founded in 2018 by a team with previous experience in the development and deployment of electric buses in India.

Keto Motors said its founding team had been involved in early electric bus programmes including international technology collaborations and domestic manufacturing initiatives. The company is now using that experience as it develops its own electric commercial vehicle portfolio.

Keto Motors has also outlined a manufacturing expansion plan in Telangana. In December 2025, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Telangana committing an investment of approximately ₹300 crore.

The company is also positioning Telangana as its primary manufacturing base for future production capacity.

Urbanova KE9: Dimensions and Range

The Urbanova KE9 measures 8,985 mm in length, 2,532 mm in width and 3,189 mm in height.

The electric bus can accommodate up to 31 passengers and has a 900 mm floor height. Keto Motors claims a certified operating range of more than 150 km under fully loaded operating conditions, while the top speed is rated at up to 80 km/h.

The bus uses an electro-hydraulic power steering system and is equipped with ABS, regenerative braking and disc brakes.

The combination of regenerative braking and electric propulsion is intended to improve energy efficiency during stop-and-go urban operations while the braking hardware is designed for commercial passenger-transport applications.

Connected Fleet Technology

Alongside the vehicle, Keto Motors has introduced a digital fleet-management platform called KETO Connected developed with ROQIT.

The platform is designed for commercial fleet operators and provides access to information including:

* Real-time vehicle health monitoring

* Battery analytics

* Remote diagnostics

* Operational monitoring

* Predictive maintenance information

* Vehicle performance data

The system is intended to allow fleet operators to monitor vehicle and battery conditions remotely and identify maintenance requirements before they affect vehicle operations.

Keto Motors said the connected platform will also serve as the base for additional functions including remote diagnostics, integrated safety systems and over-the-air software updates.

Partnership With Taiwanese EV Manufacturer

Keto Motors has entered into a strategic partnership with TRON Energy Technology, a Taiwanese electric bus manufacturer.

The Urbanova KE9 has been positioned for urban and institutional transportation where vehicles typically operate on defined routes and schedules.

Its stated range of more than 150 km under fully loaded conditions is particularly relevant for fleet operators assessing daily route requirements, charging schedules and vehicle utilisation.

Keto Motors has not announced the price of the Urbanova KE9 as part of the unveiling.