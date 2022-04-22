New Delhi: Kia India has announced its entry into the Indian EV market with ‘EV6’. The ‘EV6’ is the first BEV (battery electric vehicle) from Kia and was unveiled globally in March 2021. It is globally acclaimed for its design, quality, and features. The vehicle is built on Kia’s new dedicated EV platform ‘E-GMP’ and is pegged to offer premium mobility solutions to its customers.Also Read - Delhi Plans To Roll Out EMI Facility On Electric Two-Wheelers For Govt Employees

"The brand will only be bringing limited units of the car and bookings of the vehicle will commence on May 26, 2022, followed by its launch soon after," the company said in a statement. "The most hi-tech Kia ever made, the EV6 is a true game-changer, designed from the ground up to make electric mobility fun, convenient, and accessible," said Kia.

"The EV6 will be an exclusive offering from Kia India and only available in limited quantities in 2022. With the vehicle, the company doesn't just want to target the EV customers but intends to reach out to every potential premium car customer." According to the statement, EV6 is the most hi-tech Kia ever made.

The EV6 is Kia’s most celebrated EV globally and redefines the boundaries of electric mobility. Recently, the car won the prestigious European Car of the Year 2022.