Kia Carens Clavis Gets New HTE(EX) Variant, Sunroof Added

Kia India adds a new HTE(EX) variant to Carens Clavis with petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel options. Prices start at ₹12.54 lakh. It gets a sunroof, auto climate control, LED DRLs and is offered only as a 7-seater.

Kia India has introduced a new HTE(EX) variant for the Carens Clavis (ICE), available across petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel powertrains. Prices start at ₹12,54,900 (ex-showroom).

The new variant is offered only in a 7 seater configuration and is positioned above the existing HTE(O) trim. It also introduces a skylight electric sunroof for the first time in the G1.5 petrol version of the Carens Clavis.

Some more added features of HTE(EX) trim are fully automatic temperature control, LED DRLs and position lamps, LED cabin lighting.

Pricing for the HTE(EX) variant is ₹12,54,900 for the G1.5 petrol, ₹13,41,900 for the G1.5 turbo-petrol and ₹14,52,900 for the D1.5 diesel (all ex-showroom).

