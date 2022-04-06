New Delhi: Barely two months after its launch in India, the Kia Carens has received its first price hike. After its launch in February 2022 at a price bracket of Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 16.99 lakh. Soon after the launch, it became a very successful product for the South Korean brand, reaching the 50,000 bookings milestone in less than 3 months. One of the key reasons for this was the aggressive pricing for the seven-seater MPV. In fact, select variants of the MPV commands a waiting period of over 5 months.Also Read - Kia India: Kia Carens MPV Makes A Global Debut In India, Know More About Its Variants, Design and Features | Must Watch
Kia Carens Prices April 2022
Kia Carens petrol and diesel variants got their prices hiked by a maximum of Rs 70,000. Carens Prestige petrol 7 seater manual pricing has now been increased to Rs.10,69,000 from an earlier price of Rs 9,99,900 while the Diesel variants of Kia Carens see the Premium 7 seater manual variant higher by Rs 40,001 to Rs 11,39,000 while the top of the line Luxury+ 7 seater automatic which was earlier priced at Rs 16,99,900 is now higher by Rs 70,000 to Rs 17,69,900.
Kia Carens 1.5 petrol price in India
|Manual
|Automatic
|Carens 1.5 Premium
|₹9.6 lakh
|NA
|Carens 1.5 Prestige
|₹10.7 lakh
|NA
Kia Carens 1.5 diesel price in India
|Manual
|Automatic
|Carens 1.5 diesel Premium
|₹11.4 lakh
|NA
|Carens 1.5 diesel Prestige
|₹12.6 lakh
|NA
|Carens 1.5 diesel Prestige Plus
|₹14.1 lakh
|NA
|Carens 1.5 diesel Luxury
|₹15.5 lakh
|NA
|Carens 1.5 diesel Luxury Plus 6 seater
|₹16.75 lakh
|₹17.65 lakh
|Carens 1.5 diesel 7 seater
|₹16.8 lakh
|₹17.7 lakh
Kia Carens 1.4 turbo petrol price in India:
Carens 1.4 turbo Luxury Plus 7 seater
|Manual
|Automatic
|Carens 1.4 turbo Premium
|₹11.2 lakh
|NA
|Carens 1.4 turbo Prestige
|₹12.4 lakh
|NA
|Carens 1.4 turbo Prestige Plus
|₹13.9 lakh
|₹14.8 lakh
|Carens 1.4 turbo Luxury
|₹15.3 lakh
|NA
|Carens 1.4 turbo Luxury Plus 6 seater
|₹16.55 lakh
|₹17.45 lakh
Kia Carens: Features, Specifications
- The Kia Carens is available in five variants including Premium, Prestige, Prestige+, Luxury, and Luxury Plus, across six-seat and seven-seat layouts.
- Customers can choose from a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine with a six-speed manual unit, a 1.5-litre diesel motor with a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, or a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill with a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DCT unit.
- All variants get basics such as AC vents for all three rows and a one-touch electric-assisted tumble function for the second row seat as standard.
- Though, the top-spec trim gets features like 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, keyless go, cruise control, auto climate control, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging and rear-view camera.
- The new Carens gets 6 airbags, ESC, VSM, BAS, HAC, DBC (Downhill Brake Control), all wheel disc brakes, TPMS, rear parking sensors & ABS as standard.