New Delhi: Barely two months after its launch in India, the Kia Carens has received its first price hike. After its launch in February 2022 at a price bracket of Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 16.99 lakh. Soon after the launch, it became a very successful product for the South Korean brand, reaching the 50,000 bookings milestone in less than 3 months. One of the key reasons for this was the aggressive pricing for the seven-seater MPV. In fact, select variants of the MPV commands a waiting period of over 5 months.

Kia Carens Prices April 2022

Kia Carens petrol and diesel variants got their prices hiked by a maximum of Rs 70,000. Carens Prestige petrol 7 seater manual pricing has now been increased to Rs.10,69,000 from an earlier price of Rs 9,99,900 while the Diesel variants of Kia Carens see the Premium 7 seater manual variant higher by Rs 40,001 to Rs 11,39,000 while the top of the line Luxury+ 7 seater automatic which was earlier priced at Rs 16,99,900 is now higher by Rs 70,000 to Rs 17,69,900.

Kia Carens 1.5 petrol price in India
ManualAutomatic
Carens 1.5 Premium₹9.6 lakhNA
Carens 1.5 Prestige₹10.7 lakhNA
Kia Carens 1.5 diesel price in India
ManualAutomatic
Carens 1.5 diesel Premium₹11.4 lakhNA
Carens 1.5 diesel Prestige₹12.6 lakhNA
Carens 1.5 diesel Prestige Plus₹14.1 lakhNA
Carens 1.5 diesel Luxury₹15.5 lakhNA
Carens 1.5 diesel Luxury Plus 6 seater₹16.75 lakh₹17.65 lakh
Carens 1.5 diesel 7 seater₹16.8 lakh₹17.7 lakh
Kia Carens 1.4 turbo petrol price in India:
Carens 1.4 turbo Luxury Plus 7 seater
ManualAutomatic
Carens 1.4 turbo Premium₹11.2 lakhNA
Carens 1.4 turbo Prestige₹12.4 lakhNA
Carens 1.4 turbo Prestige Plus₹13.9 lakh₹14.8 lakh
Carens 1.4 turbo Luxury₹15.3 lakhNA
Carens 1.4 turbo Luxury Plus 6 seater₹16.55 lakh₹17.45 lakh

Kia Carens: Features, Specifications

  1. The Kia Carens is available in five variants including Premium, Prestige, Prestige+, Luxury, and Luxury Plus, across six-seat and seven-seat layouts.
  2. Customers can choose from a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine with a six-speed manual unit, a 1.5-litre diesel motor with a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, or a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill with a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DCT unit.
  3. All variants get basics such as AC vents for all three rows and a one-touch electric-assisted tumble function for the second row seat as standard.
  4. Though, the top-spec trim gets features like 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, keyless go, cruise control, auto climate control, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging and rear-view camera.
  5. The new Carens gets 6 airbags, ESC, VSM, BAS, HAC, DBC (Downhill Brake Control), all wheel disc brakes, TPMS, rear parking sensors & ABS as standard.