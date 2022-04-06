New Delhi: Barely two months after its launch in India, the Kia Carens has received its first price hike. After its launch in February 2022 at a price bracket of Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 16.99 lakh. Soon after the launch, it became a very successful product for the South Korean brand, reaching the 50,000 bookings milestone in less than 3 months. One of the key reasons for this was the aggressive pricing for the seven-seater MPV. In fact, select variants of the MPV commands a waiting period of over 5 months.Also Read - Kia India: Kia Carens MPV Makes A Global Debut In India, Know More About Its Variants, Design and Features | Must Watch

Kia Carens Prices April 2022

Kia Carens petrol and diesel variants got their prices hiked by a maximum of Rs 70,000. Carens Prestige petrol 7 seater manual pricing has now been increased to Rs.10,69,000 from an earlier price of Rs 9,99,900 while the Diesel variants of Kia Carens see the Premium 7 seater manual variant higher by Rs 40,001 to Rs 11,39,000 while the top of the line Luxury+ 7 seater automatic which was earlier priced at Rs 16,99,900 is now higher by Rs 70,000 to Rs 17,69,900.

Kia Carens 1.5 petrol price in India

Manual Automatic Carens 1.5 Premium ₹9.6 lakh NA Carens 1.5 Prestige ₹10.7 lakh NA

Kia Carens 1.5 diesel price in India

Manual Automatic Carens 1.5 diesel Premium ₹11.4 lakh NA Carens 1.5 diesel Prestige ₹12.6 lakh NA Carens 1.5 diesel Prestige Plus ₹14.1 lakh NA Carens 1.5 diesel Luxury ₹15.5 lakh NA Carens 1.5 diesel Luxury Plus 6 seater ₹16.75 lakh ₹17.65 lakh Carens 1.5 diesel 7 seater ₹16.8 lakh ₹17.7 lakh

Kia Carens 1.4 turbo petrol price in India:

Carens 1.4 turbo Luxury Plus 7 seater