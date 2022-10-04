Kia EV6 GT Launch LIVE: South Korea-based automotive company, Kia is ready to bring the upgraded and more powerful electric model of EV6 GT to India today, October 4. Notably, the EV6 GT model was launched in August 2022. Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America said that the “EV6 GT is the continuation of Kia’s transformation and is the next phase of our Plan S strategy which will see Kia offer 14 fully-electric models globally by 2027″. The new EV6 GT is likely to be launched with a 77 kWh battery pack and believed to deliver a range of around 528 km on a single charge. According to Kia, EV6 GT will be the “fastest car” among passenger vehicles manufactured in the country so far, reports Yonhap news agency. The car accelerate from 0-100kph in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 260kph.Also Read - Kia EV6 GT To Launch As High-Performance Electric Model In India

Live Updates

  • 9:40 AM IST

    Kia EV6 GT Launch LIVE: Kia EV6 GT price

    The base version of Kia EV6 GT is expected to cost around 59.95 lakh.

  • 9:18 AM IST

    Kia EV6 GT Launch LIVE: Kia EV6 GT exterior design

    The EV6 GT’s expressive exterior design features a series of sporty touches and aesthetic enhancements that hint at the vehicle’s performance attributes.

  • 9:16 AM IST

    Kia EV6 GT Launch LIVE: Kia EV6 GT battery range

    The Kia EV6 GT is expected to have a range of 424 Km on a single charge

  • 9:13 AM IST

    Kia EV6 GT Launch LIVE: Kia EV6 GT Battery

  • 9:08 AM IST

    Kia EV6 GT Launch LIVE: Kia EV6 GT colour options

    The Kia EV6 GT is expected to be available in India with a choice of five exterior colours – Moonscape, Snow White Pearl, Runway Red, Aurora Black Pearl, and Yacht Blue.

  • 9:06 AM IST

    Kia EV6 GT Launch LIVE: Kia EV6 GT charges from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes

    A 400V/800V multi-charging system enables the EV GT to charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes, using the 800V ultra-fast charging system.

  • 9:03 AM IST

    Kia EV6 GT Launch LIVE: Kia EV6 GT powertrain

    The Kia EV6 GT electric car is built on Hyundai’s global modular platform e-GMP. It is powered by a 77.4 kWh battery that coupled with a 160 kW front motor is capable of generating a maximum output of 270 kW and a maximum torque of 390 Nm. It is powered by a 270kW rear motor that claims to deliver a maximum output of 160 kW and a maximum torque of 350 Nm.

  • 8:56 AM IST

    Kia EV6 GT Launch LIVE: Kia EV6 GT “fastest car” among passenger vehicles in South Korea

    The company said the EV6 GT will be the “fastest car” among passenger vehicles manufactured in the country so far, reports Yonhap news agency.