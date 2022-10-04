Kia EV6 GT Launch LIVE: South Korea-based automotive company, Kia is ready to bring the upgraded and more powerful electric model of EV6 GT to India today, October 4. Notably, the EV6 GT model was launched in August 2022. Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America said that the “EV6 GT is the continuation of Kia’s transformation and is the next phase of our Plan S strategy which will see Kia offer 14 fully-electric models globally by 2027″. The new EV6 GT is likely to be launched with a 77 kWh battery pack and believed to deliver a range of around 528 km on a single charge. According to Kia, EV6 GT will be the “fastest car” among passenger vehicles manufactured in the country so far, reports Yonhap news agency. The car accelerate from 0-100kph in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 260kph.Also Read - Kia EV6 GT To Launch As High-Performance Electric Model In India

KIA EV6 GT LAUCH LIVE UPDATES KIA EV6 GT BATTERY RANGE SPECIFICATIONS VARIENTS