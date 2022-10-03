Kia EV6 GT: Kia, the South Korean carmaker is all set to launch its new model, EV6 GT on Tuesday. According to Kia, it will be the “fastest car” among the passenger vehicles manufactured in the country so far. In a move to beef up its EV lineup, the South Korean company will launch the pure electric high-performance model in the domestic market, say IANS reports. “The EV6 GT is the continuation of Kia`s transformation and is the next phase of our Plan S strategy which will see Kia offer 14 fully-electric models globally by 2027,” Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America, said last month.Also Read - Cheapest Cars With 6 Airbags And Other Safety Features

Kia EV6 GT introduced in August

Kia EV6 GT is said to be a high-performance electric car that was introduced in August this year. Kia EV6 GT has a 77.4 kWh battery pack. The EV6 GT is equipped with Hyundai Motor Group`s dedicated EV platform called E-GMP. Also Read - Demand For Midsize SUVs Rises, Carmakers Set to Launch THESE Models On Indian Roads Soon. Check List Here

How will the powertrain of the Kia EV6 GT be?

The Kia EV6 GT electric car is built on Hyundai’s global modular platform e-GMP. It is powered by a 77.4 kWh battery that coupled with a 160 kW front motor is capable of generating a maximum output of 270 kW and a maximum torque of 390 Nm. It is powered by a 270kW rear motor that claims to deliver a maximum output of 160 kW and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. Also Read - Good News Bengaluru! Now Travel Easy To Airport At Rs 35 Only Via These Trains. Deets Inside

How is the performance of Kia EV6 GT?

Looking at the performance of the Kia EV6 GT, it comes with a range of around 528 km on a single charge. The company claims that the Kia EV6 EV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.2 seconds. The EV has 800-volt ultra-fast charging capability, with a claimed 10-80 percent charge in 18 minutes using a 350kW charger.

Kia EV6 GT price

The Kia EV6 GT can be launched abroad for 61,595 Euros, which can be priced at Rs 49.22 lakhs in India.