Kia India’s june sales are out, Here’s the complete story

Kia India recorded its highest-ever June sales with 24,552 units (+19% YoY). H1 2026 sales reached 1,63,749 units (+15.2%), led by strong demand for SUVs, MPVs and EVs.

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Kia India has reported its highest-ever wholesale sales for the month of June since entering the Indian market. The company dispatched 24,552 units in June 2026 registering a 19% year-on-year increase compared to 20,625 units in June 2025.

The June performance also contributed to the company’s strongest first-half sales performance on record. Between January and June 2026, Kia India dispatched a total of 1,63,749 vehicles reflecting a 15.2% increase over the 1,42,139 units recorded during the same period in 2025.

June Sales Performance

According to the company’s sales data, June 2026 marked the highest monthly wholesale volume achieved by Kia India since it began operations in the country. The company attributed the overall increase in dispatches to continued demand across multiple products in its portfolio including SUVs, recreational vehicles and electric vehicles.

The first-half figures indicate sustained growth across Kia India’s passenger vehicle lineup with contributions from models across different segments.

H1 2026 Sales

For the January-June 2026 period, Kia India’s total wholesale dispatches stood at 1,63,749 units. The figure represents an increase of 21,610 units compared to the corresponding period last year.

The company stated that its portfolio includes products across compact SUV, mid-size SUV, recreational vehicle and electric vehicle segments allowing it to cater to different customer requirements in the passenger vehicle market.

Product Portfolio

Among the company’s models, the updated Seltos remained one of the major contributors to overall sales during the first half of the year. Kia said demand for the model continued following its latest update.

The Sonet also contributed to the company’s sales volumes during the period while the Carens and Carens Clavis continued to account for a share of dispatches in the multi-purpose vehicle segment.

Kia India also noted that the MY26 Syros received customer response following its introduction.

Electric Vehicle Business

The company’s electric vehicle portfolio continued to expand during the first half of 2026 with the Clavis EV. According to Kia India, the model recorded growth during the period.

The company also referred to its recently introduced Battery-as-a-Service programme which is intended to provide customers with an alternative battery ownership model for eligible electric vehicles.