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Kia India expands automatic line-up of Kia Sonet with new variants

Kia India expands automatic line-up of Kia Sonet with new variants

Kia Sonet gets new automatic options for 2026, including a 1.5L diesel 6AT from ₹9.77 lakh and 1.0L turbo petrol 7DCT from ₹9.89 lakh, expanding its compact SUV lineup.

Kia India has expanded the automatic transmission options in the Model Year 2026 version of the Kia Sonet. The update introduces new diesel automatic and turbo petrol dual-clutch automatic variants in the compact SUV lineup.

The company has added a 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission starting at ₹9,77,900 (ex-showroom). A 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission has also been introduced, with prices starting at ₹9,89,900 (ex-showroom).

According to the company, the diesel 6AT is now available in HTE(O), HTK(O), HTK+, and HTK+(O) variants. The turbo petrol 7DCT options are offered in HTK(O) and HTK+(O) trims.

The SUV continues to be offered with multiple powertrain options and includes safety and tech features such as ADAS Level 1 systems and connected-car functionality, depending on the variant.

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