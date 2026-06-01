Kia India May Sales Reach 27,586 Units, Report Inside

Kia India records its highest-ever monthly sales with 27,586 units in May 2026, up 23.6% YoY. Strong demand for Seltos, Sonet, Syros and Carens lineup drives growth.

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Kia India recorded wholesale sales of 27,586 units in May 2026 marking a 23.6% increase compared to 22,315 units sold in May 2025. The company stated that this is its highest monthly wholesale volume since commencing operations in India.

For the January–May 2026 period, Kia India reported cumulative sales of 139,197 units up from 121,514 units during the same period last year. This represents a 14.6% year-on-year increase.

The company attributed the sales figures to demand across its model range including the Seltos, Sonet, Carens Clavis, Carens Clavis EV and MY26 Syros.

According to Kia India, the Seltos has recorded sales of more than 10,000 units per month since the launch of its updated version in January 2026. The model also recently received a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.

The Sonet continued to contribute to the company’s sales volumes in the compact SUV segment while the MY26 Syros remained part of Kia’s portfolio during the reporting period.

The Carens Clavis and Carens Clavis EV also contributed to overall sales during the month. Kia noted that its Battery-as-a-Service programme remains available for customers purchasing electric vehicles under the scheme.

Commenting on the sales results, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India said that demand across the company’s product range contributed to the May sales performance.