Kia EV6 Launch: The Kia India on Thursday started accepting bookings for the EV6 car ahead of its official launch on June 2. The EV6 will be sold in very limited numbers as it will be coming to India via the completely built-up unit (CBU) route. Interested customers can book the electric crossover with a token amount of Rs 3 lakh through 15 dealerships across 12 cities in India or online at the Kia India website.Also Read - Kia Announces Entry into India's EV Market with EV6; Bookings to Begin Next Month

It is to be noted that only 100 units of the Kia EV6 will be available in India this year. While price for the new model will be announced on 2 June, it is expected to range between Rs 65 lakh and Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be competing with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volvo XC40 Recharge. For now, Kia EV6 will be available in five exterior colour choices — white, silver, red, blue, and black. Also Read - Kia India: Kia Carens MPV Makes A Global Debut In India, Know More About Its Variants, Design and Features | Must Watch

Kia EV6 size and features:

The Kia EV has a sporty exterior styling that includes a sharp roofline and muscular arches. In terms of size, it is longer and almost as wide as the Tata Safari and has a wheelbase of 2900mm. Inside, the EV6 has a minimalist cabin layout, with the dual 12.3-inch integrated displays being the highlight. The EV also comes with dual zone climate control, a sunroof (not a panoramic unit), ventilated and powered front seats, and wireless phone charger. Passenger safety will be taken care of by eight airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Charging

With a 350kW charger, the 10-80 per cent charge can be had in just 18 minutes. A 50kW charger for the same 10-80 per cent charge will take 1 hour 13 minutes. The common 25kW and 15kW chargers will take a bit more time and charging via a home socket from 0 to 100 per cent will take 36 hours. Also Read - Kia Sales Fall 22 Per Cent in October 2021