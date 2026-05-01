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Kia India Registers Growth in April 2026 Sales — Details Inside

Kia India Registers Growth in April 2026 Sales — Details Inside

Kia India April 2026 sales: 27,286 units (+16% YoY). Seltos, Sonet & Carens lead. YTD at 1.11 lakh units (+13%).

Kia India reported its wholesale sales figures for April 2026 recording year-on-year growth across its passenger vehicle portfolio.

April 2026 Sales

The company registered wholesale volumes of 27,286 units in April 2026 compared to 23,623 units in April 2025. This reflects a year-on-year increase of 16%. The figure represents the brand’s highest April sales since it began operations in India.

For the year-to-date period, total sales stood at 111,611 units up from 99,199 units recorded during the same period last year. This corresponds to a growth of 13%.

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Model Contribution

Monthly volumes were led by the Kia Seltos, which accounted for a significant share of total sales. The Kia Sonet and Kia Carens also contributed to overall volumes. Both Seltos and Sonet recorded monthly sales exceeding 10,000 units.

The Carens range including the Kia Carens Clavis remained part of the company’s multi-purpose vehicle segment offering.

Product Range

The company’s portfolio includes multiple body styles and configurations across SUV and MPV segments. Additional models such as the Kia Syros form part of the broader line-up with availability across different variants and transmission options.

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