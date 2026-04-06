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Kia India Summer Service Camp Announced: Dates, Benefits, Details Inside

Kia India Summer Service Camp Announced: Dates, Benefits, Details Inside

Kia India has launched its Nationwide Summer Readiness Service Camp from 6 April to 12 May 2026 in a phased manner across different regions of the country. The camp offers a complimentary vehicle health check. Read more for complete details.

New Delhi: Kia India has announced the commencement of its Nationwide Summer Readiness Service Camp which will be held from 6 April to 12 May 2026 across the country. The initiative will be conducted in a phased manner covering North, East, West, and South regions.

The service camp includes a complimentary 20 point vehicle health inspection focusing on key parameters related to summer driving conditions. This also includes an air conditioning performance check to assess cooling efficiency. The inspection is aimed at identifying potential issues related to heat exposure and ensuring vehicle systems are functioning as intended.

As part of the program, customers can avail benefits on specific services and add-ons. These include up to 20% benefit on AC-related car care treatments a minimum 5% benefit on select genuine accessories and a 10% benefit on retail roadside assistance plans.

The initiative also includes customer engagement activities such as evaluation of vehicles under the Certified Pre-Owned program. This process involves inspection and assessment of used vehicles to determine their condition and estimated value through the company’s pre-owned network.

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In addition to service-related checks, the camp includes quality assurance measures conducted at workshop levels. These are intended to standardize service processes across locations and ensure consistency in inspections and procedures.

Schedule

The rollout schedule is divided region-wise. The North, West, and Phase I of East Indiawhich includes West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand are scheduled between 6 and 12 April 2026. Phase II of the East region, covering states such as Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura will be conducted from 24 to 30 April 2026. The South region is scheduled for 6 to 12 May 2026. This camp is applicable across all models offered by Kia India.

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