New Delhi: KIA Motors, South Korea’s second-largest automobile manufacturer, which made its debut in India with Seltos Compact SUV, is ready with its second product for the local market. Called the Carnival MPV, it will be launched here in January 2020.

In fact, select Kia dealers have already begun taking pre-orders for it.

In terms of features, the Carnival MPV has three-zone climate control, powered front seats, electric sliding doors etc. It will be powered by a 2.2-litre petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic, producing 440Nm of torque. Additionally, inside the cabin, there is a 360 degree camera, up to eight airbags, as well as the UVO-connected car technology.

It has a distinct ‘tiger-nose’ grille and a size which is five metres in length.

In a significant development, the automaker also confirmed that the Carnival SUV units will be produced at its Andhra Pradesh plant in Anantpur, where a trial of SUV production began earlier this year. The facility is now fully operational and was inaugurated recently by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In fact, the facility already produces Seltos for domestic and export markets.

Before its launch, the Carnival SUV will be showcased at Auto Expo 2020.

In its segment, it will go up against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 etc. It is expected to be priced between Rs 27-36 lakh.