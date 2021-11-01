New Delhi: Kia India today reported a decline of 22.31 per cent in domestic wholesales to 16,331 units in October 2021. The automaker had sold 21,021 units in October 2020. At present, the automaker sells models like the Kia Seltos, Kia Sonet and Kia Carnival.Also Read - Maruti Suzuki October 2021 Domestic Sales Decline 32 Per Cent, Exports Rise 122 Per Cent

According to Kia India, the Seltos was its highest-selling model in October 2021 clocking sales of 10,488 units. During the month, the sales of the Sonet and the Carnival stood at 5,443 units and 400 units, respectively. Also Read - MG Retails 2,863 Units In October 2021, Global Chip Shortage Hampers Production

Kia India Domestic Wholesales

October 2021 – 16,331 units

October 2020 – 21,021 units

Growth – 22.31 per cent down

The year 2021 has seen the Kia Seltos breaching the sales milestone of 2,00,000 units since its launch and the Sonet going past the sales mark of 1,00,000 units since its introduction in the Indian market. Also Read - Renault Duster Has Offers Up To Rs 2.50 Lakh In October 2021. All Details Inside

Besides, Kia India’s total sales have also crossed 1,50,000 units-mark in 2021. The automaker has witnessed an increase of 48.29 per cent in domestic wholesales to 1,59,641 units in the January-October period of 2021. During the same period last year, its sales stood at 1,07,657 units.

“The adverse supply chain situation has been an opportunity lost for us, however, our customers’ and vendors’ continuous support has enabled us to maintain a healthy performance throughout the year. As we foresee the issue to continue for the next few months, we assure our customers to keep optimizing our production to the maximum level and ensure delivery at the earliest. We are keeping a close eye on the situation and are ready to take the necessary steps as and when required,” Kia India MD and CEO Tae-Jin Park.