Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 Launched in India: Booking Starts From July 14, Check Features, Price

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023: The new SUV offers ample cosmetic updates and exciting new features.

The new Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 will be at par with its rivals such as Creta in terms of sunroof.

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023: Kia Motors on Tuesday unveiled Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 in India and raised the bar in the fiercely competitive compact SUV segment. This new SUV offers ample cosmetic updates and exciting new features. The carmaker said the bookings for the Seltos 2023 will begin on July 14, providing enthusiasts with the opportunity to reserve their preferred variant.

The automaker said that the Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 will come in the market in three trims: X-Line, GT Line, and Tech Line, providing a variety of ranges of options for customers to select from.

Giving details, Kia India’s Sales and Marketing National Head Hardeep Singh Brar said the new Kia Seltos has the power of automation with the most advanced ADAS 2.0 with as many as 17 features. The new SUV has 15 additional standard safety features.

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023: Check New Features

In the new SUV, there will be three engine options and five transmission options and there will also be three trim lines — X-Line, GT Line and Tech Line. Moreover, the new SUV will come eight colour options.

Interestingly, Kia Seltos 2023 has ADAS 2.0, which is available in Kia’s premium product like the EV6.

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 comes with a heavily updated cabin and there will be a new touchscreen infotainment for the customers. The HVAC unit in Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 has been refurbished and there will be a new dual-zone climate control system. Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 will come with a panoramic sunroof.

The taillamps of the Kia Seltos facelift will have LED units just like other versions, but these lights have been refurbished and extend towards the centre from both sides, like the front LED DRLs. Even the rear bumper has been tweaked.

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023: Check Price

The automaker said the outgoing Seltos was priced between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 is expected to be priced at Rs 11 lakh and go up to Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023: Exteriors

The exterior of the Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 is simply mazing with new features including LED headlights and LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The rear of the vehicle has a new set of LED taillights, and even the alloy wheels have been refreshed with 18-inch units.

Kia Seltos Facelift 2023: Interiors

The interiors of Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 include a new centre console layout, an updated touchscreen infotainment system, and automatic climate control with dual-zone functionality.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.