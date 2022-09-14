Kia Seltos GT Line: Kia Seltos is currently one of the most popular SUV mid size SUV in the Indian market. The company has announced a series of updates for its Seltos small SUV range, with a styling new features giving the budget-friendly small SUV a fresh new face for 2023. The car, which is set to arrive in the fourth quarter of this year, pricing has yet to be announced. Kia Seltos GT Line will come in petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel versions and drivers would also have the option to choose from ‘Normal’, ‘Eco’ and ‘Sport’ mode.

KIA SELTOS GT LINE NEW FEATURES

The Kia Seltos GT Line comes with new-age intelligent manual transmission (IMT) in Diesel while letting you enjoy the ease of driving with clutch-free and manual even in diesel engine.

It comes with sporty paddle shifters and drive modes. Paddles shifted help in quick gear shift, while drive modes adapt to different driving conditions with perfection. Now standard in automatic variants.

The car comes with six airbags across all variants.

The car gets GT Line bumper, roof mounted spoiler, all LED tail lamps, reverse parking camera and sensors and GT Line branding on the tail gate.

The all wheel disc Brakes lets you stay in control in case of accidental braking.

Smart 20.32cm HUD displays driving information to assist safe driving by minimizing movement of driver's line of sight.

26.03cm HD touchscreen with Navigation and Kia Connected Car Technology improves the convenience and safety in the car at the same time adding to the interior style and elegance.

Kia Seltos GT Line will have inbuilt specially designed BOSE speakers with their Dynamic Speed Compensation technology.

KIA SELTOS GT LINE INTERIORS

The car gets custom fit black seat covers. Damping has been done on all four doors and the floor of the SUV has also been laminated and gets a floor mats as well. All the door pads gets wrapped in leather upholstery with contrast stitching. Along with the door pads, the dashboard also gets a leather wrapped on it.

The steering wheels is wrapped in leather and it gets steering mounted controls along with cruise control. The gear knob has been replaced and it gets ambient lights in the foot well area. The car gets an aftermarket touchscreen infotainment system that also shows feed from the reverse parking camera.

KIA SELTOS GT LINE PRICE

The midsize SUV Kia Seltos is the company’s best selling SUV. The Tech (HT) Line and GT Line of Kia Seltos prices range from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.65 lakh (ex-showroom).