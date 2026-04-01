Home

Car And Bike

Kia Seltos, Kia Sonet and Kia Carens Drive 14.5% growth at Kia India

Kia Seltos, Kia Sonet and Kia Carens Drive 14.5% growth at Kia India

Kia India sales rise 14.5% YoY in March 2026 29,112 units sold. Q1 sales up 11.6% led by Seltos, Sonet & Carens, showing steady growth across segments.

Kia India reported total wholesales of 29,112 units in March 2026, reflecting a 14.5% year-on-year increase compared to 25,525 units in March 2025. This growth indicates a steady expansion in dispatch volumes, supported by consistent demand patterns and the company’s ongoing product lifecycle updates. On a cumulative basis the automaker recorded sales of 84,316 units in the first quarter of 2026, representing an 11.6% increase over 75,576 units during the same period in 2025. The quarterly performance suggests stable momentum across multiple vehicle segments rather than reliance on a single model.

SUVs and MPVs Contribution

Monthly sales volumes were largely driven by contributions from key models such as the Kia Seltos, Kia Sonet, and Kia Carens. The Seltos accounted for a substantial portion of dispatches during the month, maintaining consistent output levels following its most recent update. Its positioning in the mid-size SUV segment continues to play a role in sustaining overall volume.

The Sonet contributed to sales within the compact SUV category. Meanwhile the Carens line-up recorded stable dispatch numbers in the MPV category.

During Q1 2026, the combined performance of these models contributed to the total sales figure of 84,316 units, compared to 75,576 units in Q1 2025. The resulting 11.6% increase reflects incremental gains across segments rather than sharp spikes in any single product category.

According to Atul Sood (Senior VP Sales and Marketing), sales during both the month and the quarter were supported by demand distributed across the company’s product portfolio, indicating that no single model dominated overall performance.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.