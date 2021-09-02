Kia India has reported a rise of 54.45 per cent in sales to 16,750 units in August 2021. The automobile manufacturer had sold 10,845 units in August 2020. At present, Kia India sells models like the Kia Seltos, Kia Sonet and Kia Carnival, in the country.Also Read - Royal Enfield Classic 350, Bullet 350, Meteor 350, Himalayan, Continental GT 650, Interceptor 650: Domestic Sales Fall 18 Per Cent in August 2021

In August 2021, the Kia Seltos was the automobile manufacturer's highest-selling model with sales of 8,619 units. It was followed by the Kia Sonet, which garnered sales of 7,752 units. Kia India sold as many as 379 units of the Kia Carnival during the month.

Kia India achieved three major milestones in August 2021. It became the fastest carmaker in India to touch the cumulative sales mark of 3 lakh units. The overall sales of the Kia Seltos reached 2 lakh units since its launch in the country. The total sales of connected Kia vehicles surpassed 1.5 lakh units.

On September 1, 2021, Kia India launched the new Seltos X Line in the country. While the Seltos X Line petrol is priced at Rs 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Seltos X Line diesel comes with a price tag of Rs 18.10 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The Kia Seltos X Line petrol uses a 1.4-litre Turbo-GDi engine (140PS of maximum power and 242Nm of peak torque) mated to a 7-speed DCT. The Kia Seltos X Line diesel gets a 1.5-litre CRDi mill (115PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque) paired with a 6-speed AT torque converter. There is no manual transmission option in the new Seltos X Line.

Kia India has introduced the new Seltos X Line in a made-in-India ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ exterior colour. It gets segment-first 18-inch crystal cut Matte Graphite alloy wheels and Indigo Pera leatherette upholstery with a honeycomb pattern.