New Delhi: Kia India has been performing quite well in the market with just three vehicles — Kia Seltos, Kia Sonet and Kia Carnival — on sale. While the takers for the Carnival luxury MPV are few, the real number churners for the automaker have been the Seltos mid-size SUV and the Sonet compact SUV. Kia India has now increased the prices of both Kia Seltos and Kia Sonet.Also Read - Kia Seltos, Sonet, Carnival: Automaker's Sales Rise 54 Per Cent in August 2021

It was only in May 2021 that Kia India had launched the updated Seltos and Sonet with new prices and additional features. After merely four months, the prices of both the vehicles have gone up. Also Read - Renault Kiger Concept Version Unveiled, Likely to be Launched in India in Early 2021

The Kia Seltos has three engine options — Smartstream 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm), Smartstream 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol (140PS/242Nm) and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel (115PS/250Nm). The transmission options include 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT and IVT with the Smartstream 1.5-litre petrol motor; 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT with the Smartstream 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol mill; and 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT torque converter with the 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine. Also Read - Amid Auto Sector Slowdown, Kia Motors Launch Seltos SUV in India | Know Price, Features

Below are the variant-wise new Kia Seltos prices (ex-showroom).

Kia Seltos Smartstream 1.5-Litre Petrol

HTE 6MT – Rs 9.95 lakh – Rs 0 increase

HTK 6MT – Rs 10.84 lakh – Rs 10,000 increase

HTK+ 6MT – Rs 11.89 lakh – Rs 10,000 increase

HTK+ 6iMT – Rs 12.29 lakh – Rs 10,000 increase

HTX 6MT – Rs 13.75 lakh – Rs 10,000 increase

HTX IVT – Rs 14.75 lakh – Rs 10,000 increase

Kia Seltos Smartstream 1.4-litre T-GDI Petrol

GTX(O) 6MT – Rs 15.45 lakh – Rs 10,000 increase

GTX+ 6MT – Rs 16.75 lakh – Rs 10,000 increase

GTX+ 7DCT – Rs 17.54 lakh – Rs 10,000 increase

X Line 7DCT – Rs 17.79 lakh (New)

Kia Seltos 1.5-litre CRDi Diesel

HTE 6MT – Rs 10.65 lakh – Rs 20,000 increase

HTK 6MT – Rs 11.99 lakh – Rs 20,000 increase

HTK+ 6MT – Rs 13.19 lakh – Rs 20,000 increase

HTK+ 6AT – Rs 14.15 lakh – Rs 20,000 increase

HTX 6MT – Rs 14.95 lakh – Rs 20,000 increase

HTX+ 6MT – Rs 15.99 lakh – Rs 20,000 increase

GTX+ 6AT – Rs 17.85 lakh – Rs 20,000 increase

X Line 6AT – Rs 18.10 lakh (New)

The Kia Sonet has three engine options — Smartstream 1.2-litre petrol (83PS/115Nm), Smartstream 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol (120PS/172Nm) and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel (100PS/240Nm – WGT and 115PS/250Nm – VGT). The transmission options include 5-speed MT with the Smartstream 1.2-litre petrol mill; 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT with the Smartstream 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol motor; and 6-speed MT (WGT) and 6-speed AT (VGT) with the 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine.

Following are the variant-wise new Kia Sonet prices (ex-showroom).

Kia Sonet Smartstream 1.2-Litre Petrol

HTE 5MT – Rs 6.89 lakh – Rs 10,000 increase

HTK 5MT – Rs 7.89 lakh – Rs 10,000 increase

HTK+ 5MT – Rs 8.75 lakh – Rs 10,000 increase

Kia Sonet Smartstream 1.0-litre T-GDI Petrol

HTK+ 6iMT – Rs 9.89 lakh – Rs 10,000 increase

HTX 6iMT – Rs 10.39 lakh – Rs 10,000 increase

HTX 7DCT – Rs 11.09 lakh – Rs 10,000 increase

HTX+ 6iMT – Rs 11.85 lakh – Rs 10,000 increase

GTX+ 6iMT – Rs 12.29 lakh – Rs 10,000 increase

GTX+ 7DCT – Rs 12.99 lakh – Rs 0 increase

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre CRDi Diesel