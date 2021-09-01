New Delhi: Kia India has added a new variant — X Line — to the Seltos line-up. Positioned above the GTX+ variant, the new top-spec Kia Seltos X Line is available in both petrol and diesel options and gets a host of additional features on the outside as well as inside the cabin.

Kia Seltos X Line Price

While the Seltos X Line petrol is priced at Rs 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Seltos X Line diesel is going to set you back by Rs 18.10 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Kia Seltos X Line Engine and Transmission

Kia India is offering the new Seltos X Line with a couple of engine choices — Smartstream 1.4-litre T-GDi petrol (140PS of maximum power and 242Nm of peak torque) and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel (115PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque). While the petrol motor is paired with a 7-speed DCT, the diesel mill is mated to a 6-speed AT torque converter. The Seltos X Line does not get a manual transmission option.

Kia Seltos X Line Features

The new Seltos X Line is being offered in made-in-India ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ exterior colour. It gets segment-first 18-inch crystal cut Matte Graphite alloy wheels and Indigo Pera leatherette upholstery with a honeycomb pattern.

Among the other prominent updates on the new Kia Seltos X Line are radiator Matte Graphite grille with Xclusive Piano Black outline, fog lamp with Xclusive Piano Black accent, Xclusive Piano Black front skid plate with Sun Orange accent, Xclusive Piano Black rear skid plate with Sun Orange accent, Xclusive Piano Black dual muffler design, Xclusive Piano Black tailgate garnish, side door garnish with Sun Orange accent, Xclusive Piano Black ORVMs, Xclusive Piano Black shark fin antenna and an exclusive X Line emblem.

Kia Seltos X Line Bookings

The new Seltos X Line can be booked at over 300 touch points of Kia India across the country as well as the automobile manufacturer’s official website.