New Delhi: The Kia Sonet has surpassed the sales milestone of 1 lakh units since its launch in India on September 18, 2020. Ever since its introduction in the country, the Kia Sonet has been embroiled in a fierce battle with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon, for the numero uno position in the compact SUV segment.Also Read - Mahindra Thar To Kia Sonet: 10 Cars With Most Waiting Period

The updated Kia Sonet entered the market in May 2021. The compact SUV has three engine options — Smartstream 1.2-litre petrol (83PS/115Nm), Smartstream 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol (120PS/172Nm) and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel (100PS/240Nm – WGT and 115PS/250Nm – VGT). The transmission options include 5-speed MT with the Smartstream 1.2-litre petrol mill; 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT with the Smartstream 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol motor; and 6-speed MT (WGT) and 6-speed AT (VGT) with the 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine. Also Read - Top 5 Selling Compact SUVs In August 2021: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza At Top, Tata Nexon Beats Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300

According to Kia India, the contribution of the diesel AT variant to Sonet’s overall sales stands at nearly 10 per cent, while the turbo-petrol iMT variant has a share of 26 per cent. The Sonet has a stake of almost 32 per cent in Kia India’s overall sales. Also Read - Top 10 Selling Cars In August 2021: Baleno At Numero Uno Position, Alto, Brezza, Creta, Swift, Eeco, Nexon, WagonR, Seltos, Venue follow

The Kia Sonet recently witnessed a price hike of up to Rs 20,000. The compact SUV is available in 17 variants. Below are the variant-wise new Kia Sonet prices (ex-showroom, India).

Kia Sonet Smartstream 1.2-Litre Petrol

HTE 5MT – Rs 6.89 lakh

HTK 5MT – Rs 7.89 lakh

HTK+ 5MT – Rs 8.75 lakh

Kia Sonet Smartstream 1.0-litre T-GDI Petrol

HTK+ 6iMT – Rs 9.89 lakh

HTX 6iMT – Rs 10.39 lakh

HTX 7DCT – Rs 11.09 lakh

HTX+ 6iMT – Rs 11.85 lakh

GTX+ 6iMT – Rs 12.29 lakh

GTX+ 7DCT – Rs 12.99 lakh

Kia Sonet 1.5-litre CRDi Diesel

HTE 6MT – Rs 8.55 lakh

HTK 6MT – Rs 9.49 lakh

HTK+ 6MT – Rs 9.99 lakh

HTX 6MT – Rs 10.69 lakh

HTX 6AT – Rs 11.49 lakh

HTX+ 6MT – Rs 12.19 lakh

GTX+ 6MT – Rs 12.65 lakh

GTX+ 6AT – Rs 13.45 lakh

Kia India also claims that the top-spec variants of the Sonet contribute as much as 64 per cent to the total sales. Besides, the variants with UVO connectivity technology make up nearly 30 per cent of the overall Sonet sales.