New Delhi: The Kia Sonet was introduced in India on September 18, 2020. Kia India has now launched the first anniversary edition of the compact SUV at a starting price of Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The design of the Kia Sonet first anniversary edition is inspired by Aurochs, a large wild Eurasian bull. The Kia Sonet locks horns with the likes of the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Mahindra XUV300.Also Read - Top 5 Compact SUVs In September 2021: Nexon Beats Venue For Top Position; Sonet, XUV300, EcoSport Follow

What is new in Kia Sonet first anniversary edition?

The Kia Sonet first anniversary edition’s tiger nose grille gets hot-stamped tangerine accents. There are Aurochs-inspired front and rear skid plates with tangerine accents. There are tangerine accents on the doors and alloys. There is also an anniversary edition emblem on the grille. Kia India is offering this limited edition model in four exterior shades – Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, Steel silver and Gravity Grey. Also Read - Citroen C3 SUV Global Unveil Today, Here Are Important Details About Upcoming Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon-rival

Kia Sonet first anniversary edition engine & transmission options

The Kia Sonet first anniversary edition gets a couple of engine options — Smartstream 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol (120PS of maximum power and 172Nm of peak torque) and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel (100PS of maximum power and 240Nm of peak torque in WGT configuration, and 115PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque in VGT configuration). You can have the T-GDI petrol unit either with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. The 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit can be paired either with a 6-speed MT (WGT) or a 6-speed AT torque converter (VGT). Also Read - Kia Sonet Crosses Sales Mark of 1 Lakh Units In Under A Year, Rivalry Deepens With Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon

Kia Sonet first anniversary edition price

Following are the Kia Sonet first anniversary edition prices (ex-showroom, India).

1.0-litre T-GDI petrol 6iMT – Rs 10.79 lakh

1.0-litre T-GDI petrol 7DCT – Rs 11.49 lakh

1.5-litre CRDi diesel 6MT (WGT) – Rs 11.09 lakh

1.5-litre CRDi diesel 6AT (VGT) – Rs 11.89 lakh

The Kia Sonet recently crossed the sales milestone of 1 lakh units since its launch in India. The compact SUV is priced between Rs 6.89 lakh and Rs 13.45 lakh (ex-showroom, India).