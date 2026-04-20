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Kia Syros 2026: New Variants and Features, Key Changes Explained

Kia Syros 2026: New Variants and Features, Key Changes Explained

The Kia Syros has been updated for 2026 with a revised lineup starting at ₹8.39 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets new trims, expanded automatic options and updated design elements. Read more to know everything.

New Delhi: Kia India has introduced the MY26 update for the Syros, with a revised variant lineup, additional features and updated design elements. The range now starts at ₹8.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

The updated lineup includes new trims such as HTE, HTE(O), HTK+(O) and HTX(O). The changes also expand the availability of automatic transmission options including diesel automatic variants now offered from the HTK+ trim onwards. The diesel automatic version is priced from ₹12.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Syros MY26 retains its five-star safety rating under the BNCAP. The safety package includes multiple standard features across variants along with structural and electronic safety systems evaluated under BNCAP protocols.

In terms of design, the MY26 update introduces a revised front and rear profile. The front gets a redesigned bumper with body-coloured aero inserts and skid plates along with LED fog lamps. At the rear, changes include a new bumper design and an LED high-mounted stop lamp. The side profile now features black roof rails, updated ORVM finishes and body-coloured side elements. Higher trims such as HTX and HTX(O) are equipped with new 17-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels with coloured brake calipers.

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The model also introduces new exterior colour options, including Magma Red, Ivory Silver Matte and Ivory Silver Gloss.

Inside the cabin, the Syros continues with a 30-inch integrated Trinity panoramic display setup, which combines infotainment and driver information systems. Other features include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, ventilated front and rear seats and second-row seats with sliding and reclining functions in a 60:40 split configuration. The vehicle also includes connected car technology with over 80 features along with OTA updates and diagnostic functions.

Powertrain options include a 1.0-litre petrol engine available with manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a 1.5-litre diesel engine offered with both manual and automatic gearboxes. The expanded variant structure allows multiple combinations of powertrain and transmission across the lineup.

The Syros MY26 continues to be positioned as a compact SUV designed for urban usage with an emphasis on interior space, seating flexibility and feature availability across variants.

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