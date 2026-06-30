Kia Syros complete review | Design, features, cabin & practicality

In this video, we bring you a complete walkaround of the Kia Syros, covering everything you need to know before considering this compact SUV. From its bold exterior styling to its premium interior, we explore every major highlight in detail. You’ll get a close look at the LED lighting setup, signature front grille, alloy wheels, connected design elements, and overall road presence.

Inside the cabin, we showcase the infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, premium upholstery, comfort features, storage spaces, rear-seat experience, and boot capacity. We also discuss the technology on offer, safety features, convenience equipment, and practical aspects that matter in daily driving.

Whether you’re planning to buy the Kia Syros or simply want to see what it has to offer, this detailed walkaround gives you a complete first look. Watch till the end to discover hidden features, smart design touches, and the key reasons why the Kia Syros stands out in the competitive compact SUV segment.

