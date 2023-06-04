Home

KTM 250 Adventure ‘V’ Variant Launched In India, Details Inside

The company has reduced the seat height of this variant of the bike to 834 millimeters.

The updated 250 Adventure V is available in two color options, Racing Blue and Electronic Orange.

KTM 250 Adventure ‘V’: KTM India has launched the ‘V’ variant of the 250 Adventure in the Indian market. The company has priced the new edition at Rs 2.47 lakh (Delhi ex-showroom), the same as the regular model.

The company has reduced the seat height of this variant of the bike to 834 millimeters just like the recently launched 390 Adventure V. The seat height of the standard variant of the KTM 250 Adventure is 855 mm.

The company has also reduced the ground clearance of the bike by 25 mm to 175 mm. Apart from this, there is no difference between the 250 Adventure V and the 250 Adventure. This adventure bike from KTM will compete with the Suzuki V-Strom SX250, which has a seat height of 835MM and ground clearance of 205MM.

KTM 250 Adventure V Features

The updated 250 Adventure V is now available in two color options, Racing Blue and Electronic Orange. The bike gets features like split LED headlamp, short windscreen, LCD instrument console, 14.5-litre fuel tank, and dual-channel ABS disc brake for safety. The bike gets R19 rear tire and R17 front tyre. Its curb weight is 177 kg.

KTM 250 Adventure V Performance

The KTM 250 Adventure V is powered by a 249-cc single-cylinder, 4-valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled FI engine, which generates 30 PS of power at 9000 RPM and 24 NM of peak torque at 7500 RPM. The engine is tuned with a 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch.

