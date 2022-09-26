New Delhi: KTM India has launched the special edition of RC390 motorbike in India. Interested buyers must note that the special edition will be sold along the standard KTM Rc range. The company has not increased the price of the motorbikes with the launch of the special editions. KTM RC390 GP is priced at Rs 3,16,070.Also Read - 2017 KTM RC 390, KTM RC 200 launched; price in India starts from INR 1.71 lakh

Speaking at the launch, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd, said "The fully faired KTM RC motorcycles have a strong and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio. The next-gen KTM RC range has brought in younger and performance focused customers, helping us strengthen our position in the premium performance motorcycle segment. The special GP edition launched today complements the aggressive performance bias of the motorcycle with a livery that showcases its racing genes."

Here are some of the specifications of the KTM RC390 special edition: