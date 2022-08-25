Lamborghini Huracan Tecnia Launch LIVE: Lamborghini is set to launch its V10 high performance supercar Huracan Tecnia in India on Thursday. The Lamborghini Huracan Technica was first unveiled in April this year and will now officially go on sale. The two-seater sports car is considered as the most driver-focused model in the Huracan family and is meant for road as well as race tracks. The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica will be placed between the Huracan STO and the Huracan Evo RWD, and compared to the two models, the Tecnica gets cosmetic tweaks and added features, while the power train remains unchanged. Lamborghini has also developed the Huracan Tecnica for everyday use giving it creature comforts. To name a few it gets satellite navigation, Amazon Alexa and what three words giving it everyday functionality.Also Read - Debut Most Powerful: Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coming Soon | In Pics

Live Updates

  • 10:11 AM IST

    Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Launch LIVE: Huracán Tecnica top speed

    Lamborghini claims that the new Huracan Tecnica can do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 3.2 seconds while it can accelerate to a top speed of 325 kmph.

  • 10:11 AM IST

    Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Launch LIVE: Huracán Tecnica engine and performance

    The new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica will come with a 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 tuned to produce 640 bhp and 565 Nm of torque that sends power to all four wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

  • 10:09 AM IST

  • 10:03 AM IST

    Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Launch LIVE: Huracán Tecnica Exterior

    The new Huracan Tecnica gets large air dams upfront, revised window lines, 20-inch alloy-wheels, dual exhausts, and tweaked bumpers with an integrated diffuser.

  • 10:00 AM IST

    Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Launch LIVE: Huracán Tecnica exterior

    Huracán Tecnica was designed as a bridge between worlds to combine performance and beauty. The lines emphasize distinctive new expressions inspired by the racing DNA of the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2. The front and rear architectures were restructured with sharper lines to improve aerodynamics, bringing about stability and ease in every condition, especially on the track.

    The powerful lines shape a new, unforgettable portrait of the Huracán range