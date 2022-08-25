Lamborghini Huracan Tecnia Launch LIVE: Lamborghini is set to launch its V10 high performance supercar Huracan Tecnia in India on Thursday. The Lamborghini Huracan Technica was first unveiled in April this year and will now officially go on sale. The two-seater sports car is considered as the most driver-focused model in the Huracan family and is meant for road as well as race tracks. The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica will be placed between the Huracan STO and the Huracan Evo RWD, and compared to the two models, the Tecnica gets cosmetic tweaks and added features, while the power train remains unchanged. Lamborghini has also developed the Huracan Tecnica for everyday use giving it creature comforts. To name a few it gets satellite navigation, Amazon Alexa and what three words giving it everyday functionality.Also Read - Debut Most Powerful: Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coming Soon | In Pics

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnia Launch LIVE Updates Huracan top speed performance design engine