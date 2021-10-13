New Delhi: The Lamborghini Urus has reached the highest motorable road in the world at Umling La pass in Eastern Ladakh. The 52-kilometre long road has been constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at an altitude of 19,300 feet and is higher than the base camps of Mount Everest. The south base camp of Mount Everest is in Nepal at an altitude of 17,598 feet, while the north base camp is in Tibet at an altitude of 16,900 feet.Also Read - Umlingla Pass: India Beats Bolivia's Record, Builds World's Highest Road In Ladakh At 19,300 Feet

The Lamborghini Urus traversed the road twice, first on October 8, 2021, and then on October 9, 2021. The SUV is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that develops 641bhp of maximum power and 850Nm of peak torque. The Lamborghini Urus can accelerate from standstill to 100kmph in merely 3.6 seconds. The SUV can reach a top speed of 305kmph. Also Read - This Photo of a Snow-covered Mount Everest Behind Rahul Gandhi During Live Video Session Goes Viral

“This is a proud moment for Lamborghini as the Urus unlocks the pinnacle of high-altitude driving across the Umling La pass. I would like to congratulate the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and its team on their remarkable achievement,” Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal said. Also Read - Bahrain Prince-led Team Scales Mount Everest, Becomes First Foreign Team to Conquer New Altitude

“When we reached Umling La pass, even standing for 30 minutes was extremely difficult, and how the team completed the road in such extreme weather conditions is unimaginable. During the 87.5km-long drive from Hanle to Umling La, Urus performed brilliantly under the Terra and Sport driving modes on a road that sits higher than the base camps of Mount Everest,” he added.

In August 2021, Automobili Lamborghini India had launched the Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule in the country. The Urus Graphite Capsule comes in fresh exterior matte colours like White Bianco Monocerus, Black Nero Noctis, Grey Grigio Nimbus and Grey Grigio Keres.