New Delhi: To celebrate Land Rover Defender’s role in the 25th James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’, Land Rover’ SV Bespoke arm has revealed the new Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition. Based on the recently-launched Defender V8, the Defender V8 Bond Edition is available in 90 (three-door) and 110 (five-door) body styles and limited to just 300 units worldwide.

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition Engine & Transmission

The Defender V8 Bond Edition employs the same engine and transmission that is available in the Defender V8. The 5.0-litre supercharged petrol engine develops a massive 525PS of maximum power and 625Nm of peak torque. The 8-speed automatic transmission directs power to all four wheels.

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition Top Speed & Acceleration

The Defender V8 Bond Edition can reach a top speed of 240kmph. The 90 (three-door) variant can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in 5.2 seconds, while the 110 (five-door) variant can achieve a 0-100kmph acceleration in 5.4 seconds.

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition Unique Features

The Defender V8 Bond Edition gets an extended Black Pack with 20-inch Satin Dark Grey alloy wheels, Xenon Blue front brake calipers and a ‘Defender 007’ badge at the rear.

Since the Defender V8 Bond Edition is limited to just 300 units and created by Land Rover SV Bespoke, its cabin has an an exclusive ‘One of 300’ etching and the SV Bespoke logo. The cabin also gets exclusive illuminated ‘Defender 007’ treadplates, ‘007’ puddle lamps, and a specially-developed touchscreen start-up animation for the Pivi Pro infotainment system.

Land Rover Defender In India

In India, Jaguar Land Rover sells the standard Defender in 90 and 110 body styles. The Defender V8 is currently not on sale here.

While the Land Rover Defender 90 is priced between Rs 80.72 lakh and Rs 1.19 crore, the price of the Land Rover Defender 110 starts at Rs 82.25 and goes up to Rs 1.22 crore. All the prices are ex-showroom, India.