India to begin COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16

New Delhi: India will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the world”s largest inoculation programme with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers. The decision, the government said on Saturday, was taken at a high-level meeting where Modi reviewed the status of COVID-19 and vaccine preparedness across states and union territories. “After the detailed review, it was decided that in view of the forthcoming festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu etc, the COVID-19 vaccination will start from 16th January 2021,” it said. After healthcare and frontline workers, priority will be given to those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities, together numbering around 27 crore, a government statement said. Also Read - Vaccination Drive to Begin on Jan 16 in India: Who All Will Get Vaccinated First?

Indonesian airliner crashes into waters off Jakarta with 62 aboard

An Indonesian Sriwijaya Air Flight SJY182 flight carrying 62 people, including 10 children which lost contact with air traffic controllers minutes after taking off from Indonesia’s capital on a domestic flight on Saturday, was confirmed to have crashed into the sea. Indonesia’s Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi confirmed the crash of the Boeing 737-500 plane. According to him, the plane was believed to have crashed near the district’s Laki Island and Lancang Island, part of the Thousand Islands chain. Search and rescue operations underway were hampered by the bad weather. Workers of Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) have found debris and cables suspected to be of the ill-fated aircraft. Boats and aircraft from various Indonesian agencies were involved in the search. Sumadi said that President Joko Widodo has instructed rescue workers to maximize searching efforts.

Bird flu confirmed in 7 states, test reports from Delhi, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh awaited

Bird flu has been confirmed in seven states of the country so far, namely Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, while test reports of unusual death of birds received from Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Delhi are awaited, the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said on Saturday. As per a statement issued by the ministry, after confirmation of avian influenza (AI) positive samples by the ICAR-NIHSAD from two poultry farms in Panchkula district in Haryana, positive cases of bird flu in migratory birds were reported in Shivpuri, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Agar and Vidisha district in Madhya Pradesh, the zoological park in Kanpur, and Pratapgarh and Dausa districts of Rajasthan.

SC to hear pleas against farm laws, issues related to farmers protest on Jan 11

The Supreme Court on Monday (January 11) is scheduled to hear a batch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as also the ones raising issues related to the ongoing farmers” protest at Delhi borders. The hearing is scheduled within days after the eighth round of dialogue between the government and 41 farm union representatives on Friday (January 8), with both sides hoping for a successful conversation to yield results and ended over a deadlock. Earlier, on Saturday, an additional affidavit was filed to find a direction to shift the protesters as the road blockade was causing hardship for the common people. The affidavit was filed by Delhi resident Rishabh Sharma, who contended that the continuous blockade of public roads by the farmers at various places is only causing undue hardship to the common citizens, which is again violating their constitutional rights of free movements.

Varun Dhawan confirms marrying longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in 2021

The most awaited wedding of actor Varun Dhawan with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal seems to happen this year 2021. Natasha is Varun’s childhood friend and their wedding has been the talk of the town for the longest time now. They were all set to marry in December, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to postpone their wedding. Now, in a recent interview with Filmfare, Varun confirms to tie the knot with Natasha this year.

Lionel Messi Edged Cristiano Ronaldo’s Free-Kick Record as Barcelona Beat Granada 4-0

Lionel Messi has now scored more free-kicks for Barcelona (48) than Cristiano Ronaldo has in his club career (47). With the two greatest footballers of the modern era being under the scanner of fans, this would be another stat that would excite the fans of the Barca captain. He edged long-time rival Ronaldo when Barcelona blanked Granada 4-0 in a LaLiga match on Saturday.