New Delhi: While the auto sector has not been traversing through the best of its times, Kia Motors today made its entrance to the Indian market with the launch of the Kia Seltos.

Kia Seltos, a sports utility vehicle, has been priced between Rs 9.69-15.99 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom, pan-India).

It has been launched in two petrol and a diesel variant which comprises of six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-start Assist Control, front and rear parking sensor and blind-spot view monitor.

Kia launched the car with aggressive pricing as the starting price of the Kia Seltos is lower than that of entry-level Hyundai Creta and the carmaker announced that it has received staggering 32,035 advance bookings for Seltos.

SUV Model Price Seltos HT E 1.5 Petrol MT Rs 9.69 lakh Seltos HT E 1.5 Diesel MT Rs 9.99 lakh Seltos HT K 1.5 Petrol MT Rs 9.99 lakh Seltos HT K 1.5 Diesel MT Rs 11.19 lakh Seltos HT K Plus 1.5 Petrol MT Rs 11.19 lakh Seltos HT K Plus 1.5 Diesel MT Rs 12.19 lakh Seltos HT K Plus 1.5 Diesel 6AT Rs 13.19 lakh Seltos HT X 1.5 Petrol MT Rs 12.79 lakh Seltos HT X 1.5 Petrol IVT Rs 13.79 lakh Seltos HT X 1.5 Diesel MT Rs 13.79 lakh Seltos HT X Plus 1.5 Diesel MT Rs 14.99 lakh Seltos HT X Plus 1.5 Diesel 6AT Rs 15.99 lakh Seltos GT K 1.4 Turbo petrol MT Rs 13.49 lakh Seltos GT X 1.4 Turbo petrol MT Rs 14.99 lakh Seltos GT X 1.4 Turbo petrol 7DCT Rs 15.99 lakh Seltos GT X Plus 1.4 Turbo petrol MT Rs 15.99 lakh

Every procedure to procure a Kia Seltos will be available online including inquiring, selecting the desired variant and colour, to financing the car.

It is available in eight monotone colour options – Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, Punchy Orange, Intelligency Blue, Gravity Grey, Steel Silver and Clear White.

It also has five dual-tone colour options – Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl, Steel Silver with Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl, Steel Silver with punchy Orange and Glacier White Pearl with Punchy Orange.