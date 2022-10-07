Mahindra is all geared up to launch its XUV300 Sportz in India today. The SUV was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2022. However, even before its launch, the pictures of the XUV300 Sportz have already leaked on the internet. Going by these leaked photos, the SUV can be seen in a new dual-tone paint job and red inserts on the gloss black grilles.

Though the company has not provided many details about the upcoming XUV300 Sportz, however, based on the showcased model, we can expect the SUV to sport exterior highlights such as ‘Sportz’ badging and contrasting colour body decals. It might also get red inserts on the dashboard and centre console.

According to the reports, the price Mahindra XUV300 is expected to be between Rs 8.41 lakh to Rs 14.07 lakh. Upon launch, the XUV300 Sportz will compete against the likes of Kia Sonet 1.0 Turbo and Hyundai Venue 1.0 Turbo.