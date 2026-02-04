Home

LeafyBus, Volvo–Eicher introduce Skyline Pro electric sleeper bus

LeafyBus partners with Eicher to deploy 100 Skyline Pro E 13.5m electric sleeper buses in India. 35 buses roll out by March 31, 2026 on routes like Delhi–Dehradun and Delhi–Lucknow, boosting electric intercity travel.

LeafyBus has partnered with Eicher Trucks & Buses, part of VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd. to deploy 100 Skyline Pro E 13.5-metre electric intercity sleeper buses across select national routes in India.

As part of the rollout, 35 buses are scheduled to be deployed by March 31, 2026 on key intercity electric vehicle corridors.

Initial routes under the deployment plan include Delhi–Dehradun and Delhi–Lucknow, with additional corridors to be added in phases. LeafyBus and Eicher teams are working on route planning, charging infrastructure requirements, operational support and vehicle uptime management for intercity operations.

The Skyline Pro E 13.5m electric sleeper bus features a 36+D layout with upper and lower berths. The bus is powered by a 400 kWh LFP battery and a 235 kW permanent magnet motor. It is equipped with front and rear air suspension, braking systems and energy management technologies intended for long-distance operations.

