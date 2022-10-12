Lexus ES 300h Hybrid Sedan: Lexus has launched the ‘ES 300h’ hybrid sedan car in India. The price of the car starts at Rs 59.71 Lakh (ex-showroom). The hybrid luxury sedan is available in two trim level options, the Exquisite and the Luxury. The luxury variant is being manufactured in India itself. The sedan will accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.9 seconds.Also Read - Limited Edition Audi Q7 Launched In India Priced At Rs 88.08 Lakh

After the new update, the price of the base variant has been increased by Rs 21 thousand. At the same time, the price of the top-spec luxury trim variant has been increased by Rs 31 thousand to 65.81 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

LEXUS ES 300H HYBRID SEDAN DRIVER SEAT CAN BE ADJUSTED IN 14 WAYS

The 4-cylinder in-line engine will get a displacement of 2487CC. The driver of a 5-seater car will be able to adjust the seat in 14 ways. Available in Sonic Iridium and Sonic Chrome color options, the top speed of the sedan is 180 kmph.

LEXUS ES 300H HYBRID SEDAN EXTERIOR

Keeping in mind the sharp and modern appearance, the unique spindle grille design has been made on the front side. It has vertical fins on it. The size of the moon roof has been enlarged, allowing natural light to enter easily. In the trunk of the sedan, you can keep 2 large size suitcases.

LEXUS ES 300H HYBRID SEDAN INTERIOR

The interior has a 12.3-inch touchscreen display made of glass for better visibility. The system is fitted at a perfect angle for easy access. Ambient lighting was installed in the cabin to create a warm and gentle atmosphere.

The speedometer made with Lexus’s Optitron technology will get crystal clear visibility. With Apple Car Play and Android Auto connectivity options, customers will be able to easily change the function.

LEXUS ES 300H HYBRID SEDAN WALNUT MATERIAL FINISH IN CABIN

The cabin of the ES 300h is made in a new hazel colour. It will get a luxury walnut finish. The steering wheel is covered with leather using wooden grains. A 3-layer inner silencer material was applied to cover the noise insulation.

LEXUS ES 300H HYBRID SEDAN NORMAL, ECO, AND SPORT MODE AVAILABLE

In both the variants, the user will get Normal, Eco, and Sport driving options. The rear suspension has been updated. For safety, there are 10 sensor-controlled airbags.