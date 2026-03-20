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Lexus ES500e Explained: What This Electric Sedan Offers

Lexus ES500e Explained: What This Electric Sedan Offers

Lexus ES500e launched in India as first EV AWD, 580km range, 0-100 in 5.5s, fast charge in 28 mins. Gets premium design, luxury cabin, ADAS & connected tech.

Lexus India has introduced the all-new Lexus ES500e in the Indian market, marking the brand’s first battery electric vehicle launch in the country.

The ES has been part of the Lexus lineup since 1989 and is currently sold in more than 80 countries. The ES500e was first showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 and is now being brought to India as part of the company’s broader electrification strategy, which includes hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and BEVs.

The ES500e is built on the TNGA GA-K platform and follows a multi-pathway approach, with both BEV and HEV versions planned. While the electric variant has been launched, details of the hybrid version are expected later.

Powertrain and Performance

The ES500e features an all-wheel-drive setup with a system output of 252 kW. It accelerates from 0–100 km/h in 5.5 seconds and offers a claimed range of up to 580 km. Fast charging from 10% to 80% can be achieved in approximately 28 minutes using a 150 kW charger under standard conditions.

Dimensions

•Length: 5145 mm

•Width: 1920 mm

•Height: 1575 mm

•Wheelbase: 2950 mm

•Tyre size: 235/45 R21

Design and Exterior

The model adopts a Clean Tech x Elegance design concept with a focus on aerodynamic efficiency and a low center-of-gravity stance. Exterior elements include a redesigned spindle body and twin L-signature lighting at the front and rear. The vehicle is available in five color options: White Nova, Sonic Titanium, Graphite Black, Sonic Copper, and Sou.

Interior and Features

Inside, the ES500e features a minimalist layout with a focus on space and visibility. It includes a 14-inch multimedia display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and newly introduced responsive hidden switches integrated into the cabin design. Other features include ambient lighting, surface-illuminated door trims, and a Mark Levinson surround sound system.

Chassis and Driving Dynamics

The sedan uses a MacPherson strut front suspension and a multi-link rear suspension. The DIRECT4 all-wheel-drive system manages torque distribution between the front and rear axles to improve traction and stability.

Safety

The ES500e is equipped with the latest Lexus Safety System+

Connectivity and Convenience

The vehicle supports connected features through the Lexus India app, allowing users to monitor battery status, schedule charging, and control cabin functions remotely. It also includes smartphone and smartwatch integration, live tracking, and emergency call support.

Charging and Ownership

The ES500e is compatible with both AC and DC fast charging. It is supplied with a 2.8 kW portable charger and an 11 kW home charger. The model comes with an 8-year/200,000 km warranty on the vehicle and battery along with a 5-year roadside assistance package.

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