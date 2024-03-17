Home

Lexus LM 350h Super Luxury MPV Launched In India With Mind Blowing Features And Specs: CHECK DETAILS

Lexus has introduced the car in two variants. (Images: www.cardekho.com)

Lexus LM 350h Super Luxury MPV: Japanese automaker Lexus has launched its popular luxury MPV Lexus LM 350h in the Indian market. Lexus LM 350h is the company’s flagship model and is the most expensive MPV in the country.

Lexus has introduced the car in two variants. The price of the 7-seater base variant of the car has been kept at Rs 2 crore and the price of the 4-seater top variant has been kept at Rs 2.50 crore (both prices ex-showroom).

The Lexus LM 350h is based on the Toyota Vellfire, priced at Rs 1.2 crore (ex-showroom) and both Lexus LM 350h and Toyota Vellfire are designed on the GA-K modular platform with similar engines.

The new Lexus LM 350h will compete with the Toyota Vellfire, BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and the upcoming Mercedes-Benz V-Class in the Indian market.

Exterior Design

This variant offers an array of premium amenities, including a partition between front and rear passengers, aircraft-style recliner seats, a state-of-the-art 23-speaker surround sound system, and a plethora of convenience features such as fold-out tables, heated armrests, and USB ports. At the front, it boasts a huge spindle grille, sleek LED headlamps, and vertical housings for the fog lamps.

At the rear end of the MPV is the full-width LED tail-light setup. It measures 5,130mm in length, 1,890mm in width, and 1,945mm in height. The Lexus LM features a large front windshield and a large spindle grille that extends to its bottom.

From the side, the MPV looks quite big, especially since its wheelbase is quite long. It has an electric sliding rear door, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and a high windscreen in the rear with a connected and wraparound LED taillight.

Interior

This luxury MPV has been given a cream color cabin theme. It has a simple dashboard with two large screens, including a digital driver display and a 14-inch infotainment system.

The 4-seat version of the Lexus LM is equipped with a partition between the front and the rear passenger compartments and gets a dimmable glass panel that can be lowered or raised. Features on offer include pillow-style headrests and separate front and rear audio output.

Other noteworthy features include fold-out tables, heated armrests, ottomans, several USB ports, wireless phone chargers, reading lights, vanity mirrors, a refrigerator, rear gloveboxes, an umbrella holder, noise-reducing wheels and tires, active noise control, and a digital rear-view mirror.

Engine And Mileage

A 2.5-litre 4-cylinder strong-hybrid petrol engine has been provided in the luxury MPV. In the hybrid setup, the electric motor is combined with a nickel-metal hydride battery. The powertrain setup generates a combined power output of 250PS and 239Nm of torque. The engine is tuned with an eCVT gearbox. The Lexus MPV has an all-wheel-drive setup and the car gives a mileage of 19kmpl, claims the company.

