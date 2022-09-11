Audi Q7: German company Audi has launched the limited edition Audi Q7 SUV ahead of the festive season in India. The price of this car in India is Rs 88.08 lakh (ex-showroom price). To make the Limited Edition Q7 SUV stand out, Audi has given its exterior an exclusive Barrick Brown color scheme.Also Read - Int'l Road Safety Body Shares Concern Over Cyrus Mistry's Death, Says Expensive SUV Failed To Save Life

Apart from the exclusive colours, many features like running boards and quattro entry LED lights have been given to make this SUV car unique and special. Only 50 units of the limited-edition Audi Q7 SUV car are available in India. The limited edition Q7 SUV is based on the regular Audi Q7 SUV top-spec technology variant.

Features and Specifications

The limited-edition Audi Q7 SUV is powered by a 3.0-litre, V6, TFSI engine mated to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The engine of this car generates peak power of 336.6bhp and peak torque of 500Nm. Apart from this, this car comes with a special 8-speed automatic transmission. All the four wheels of this SUV get power through the automaker's Quattro AWD system. The top speed of this SUV is 250Kmph and it can accelerate from 0-100Kmph in just 5-9 seconds.

Apart from this, the 2022 Q7 SUV comes with an adaptive air suspension. It also gets seven drive modes like Auto, Comfort, Dynamic, Efficiency, Off-Road, and Individual. The SUV features Audi Virtual Cockpit, 10.1-inch infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 19-speaker B&O 3D sound system, 4-zone climate control, 8-airbags, 360-degree surround view camera and many more. Has great features.