Honda Amaze Diesel, Hyundai i20 Diesel, Skoda Octavia: List of Cars That Will be Stopped in India From April 1

Many of the carmakers have already announced that some of their models will be discontinued in April. In fact, some have already been discontinued at the beginning of this year.

New Delhi: Starting from April 1, 2023, the Central government will roll out more stringent BS6 emissions norms. Known as Real Driving Emissions or RDE norms, the automakers under the new regime will have to show real-time emissions data of their vehicles. However, many of the carmakers have already announced that some of their models will be discontinued in April. In fact, some have already been discontinued at the beginning of this year.

Renault Kwid

Renault has updated its entire line-up to comply with the upcoming RDE norms. Renault Kwid’s 800 cc version did not make the cut and has already been discontinued. In its place, the company recently launched a new entry-level RXE variant of the Kwid which is priced at Rs. 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda Amaze Diesel

Honda Cars India has already stopped the sale of the Honda Amaze diesel and removed it from the company’s official website. Honda India last year said its 1.5-litre diesel engine (which powers the Amaze as well) will not be ready to meet the new emissions norms and given the fact that the demand for the petrol model is much higher, the diesel model could be discontinued.

Honda is also expected to stop the sale of the WR-V along with the Gen 4 City and Jazz by March 2023 likely to make room for newer products.

Hyundai i20 Diesel

Hyundai India is also expected to discontinue the sale of the i20 diesel and the company has already discontinued the diesel variants of the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura subcompact sedan.

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India is also expected to discontinue a few models which will not meet the new RDE norms. Even as the company has not announced any names, it is believed that the Alto 800, the Ignis and the Ciaz could be some of the models that will no longer be on sale post April 2023.

Nissan Kicks

Nissan India is expected to discontinue the Kicks compact SUV by April 1, 2023. With the new stringent emission norms coming, Nissan is likely to pull the plug on the Kicks soon. Moreover the company is also planning to bring in a host of new products to the Indian market, including the new-gen Nissan X-Trial.

Skoda Octavia

Skoda Auto India will also discontinue the Octavia and Superb sedans by April 2023. The company said both the models currently come to India via the CKD (completely knocked down) route and are assembled at the company plant in India.

