Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 Launch LIVE: In line with customers’ demand for SUVs, Maruti Suzuki India is all set to launch the much waited Grand Vitara to the Indian market shortly. The new vehicle will be competing with Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks, Tata Harrier and the MG Astor. India.com will be bringing LIVE updates on Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 Launch. Stay tuned.Also Read - Carmakers Tend To Exit 'Under Rs 5L' Segment, But Maruti Won't. Why? Chairman Answers

Live Updates

  • 12:00 PM IST

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Launch: Customers can pre-book the Grand Vitara at any of the NEXA showrooms or by logging onto its website. The booking amount is Rs 11,000.

  • 11:08 AM IST

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 India Launch: Technical Specifications and Features

  • 11:03 AM IST

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 India Launch: Specifications

    • Panoramic Sunroof
    • Head Up Display
    • Digital Multi-information Display
    • Wireless Charger
    • Next-gen Suzuki Connect
    • SmartPlay Pro+

  • 10:56 AM IST

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 India Launch: Intelligent Electric Hybrid System

    The revolutionary Intelligent Electric Hybrid System from Maruti Suzuki offers unparalleled fuel efficiency. As per MSIL internal testing standards and conditions, the Grand Vitara has a range of 1200 km1 on a single tank of fuel. Maruti Suzuki claims that the Grand Vitara is India’s most fuel efficient SUV2. This strong hybrid system allow you to select the EV mode, which uses only the electric motor to propel the car, and results in zero emissions.

  • 10:54 AM IST

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 India Launch: Design

    The mid-size hybrid SUVs looks are amplified by the strong shoulder lines that flow seamlessly into the NEXA Signature NEXTre’ Tail Lamps, while the large R17 Dual tone precision cut Alloy wheels lend the car a dominant persona.

  • 10:46 AM IST

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 India Launch: The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be available in nine colours— NEXA Blue, Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Chestnut Brown, Opulent Red, Arctic White with Black, Splendid Silver with Black and Opulent Red with Black.

  • 10:40 AM IST

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 India Launch: Variants

    The new SUV will be available in six variant options – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+.

  • 10:38 AM IST

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 India Launch: Maruti Grand Vitara expected price

    Though an official announcement is awaited, Maruti Grand Vitara is likely to come with a starting price of ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV’s top-spec strong hybrid variant is said to be priced above ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom).

  • 10:37 AM IST

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 India Launch: If you are planning to buy Grand Vitara 2022, you can book the vehicle with a token amount of ₹11,000. Deliveries are expected to begin from October.