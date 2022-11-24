live

Ultraviolette F77 Electric Bike Launched in India; Prices Begin at Rs. 3.8 Lakh

Ultraviolette F77 Electric Bike Launch: The bookings for the F77 e-bike were opened from October 23 at a token amount of Rs 10,000. Expected to be available in multiple variants, the electric motorcycle will be launched in Bengaluru city primarily.

Updated: November 24, 2022 2:00 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Ultraviolette F77 Electric Bike Launch: TVS Motor Company backed Ultraviolette Automotivehas finally launched its much-awaited electric sportsbike Ultraviolette F77 in India on Thursday (November 24) at 12:30 pm. Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer has delayed the launch and production of the electric motorcycle due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bookings for the F77 e-bike were opened from October 23 at a token amount of Rs 10,000. Expected to be available in multiple variants, the electric motorcycle will be launched in Bengaluru city primarily. Established in 2016, Ultraviolette Automotive is developing India’s first ecosystem of high-performance electric vehicles and future-ready energy infrastructure.

HIGHLIGHTS on Launch of Ultraviolette F77 Electric Bike

Live Updates

  • 1:58 PM IST

    Ultraviolette F77 Electric Bike Launch: Top Features of Ultraviolette F77 Electric Bike

    *Offered in three variants- Standard, Recon and a Limited edition model.
    *Standard- 27kW motor, 85Nm along with a 7.1kWh battery pack with a 206km claimed IDC range
    *Recon- 29kW motor with 95Nm and a 10.3kWh battery pack offering a 307km range
    *Limited edition variant- 30.2kW motor making 100Nm 10.3kWh battery pack with a 307km range
    *Tweaks to the frame, through which the motor now acts as the stressed member.
    *Two chargers- Standard & Boost.
    *Boost chargers can give you over 75km/hr of charging, optional in the standard and Recon variants.
    *Preload-adjustability for the USD fork and the monoshock in the Recon and Limited variants.

  • 1:42 PM IST

    Ultraviolette F77 Electric Bike Launch LIVE: Electric two-wheeler startup, Ultraviolette finally launches the F77 electric sportbike in India. Prices start at Rs. 3.8 Lakh and gets an IDC range of up to 307 km.

  • 1:41 PM IST

    Ultraviolette F77 Electric Bike Launch LIVE: The bike gets a 30 kW motor, which translates into 40.2 bhp and the peak torque output is 100 Nm. The motorcycle can do the 0-60 kmph sprint in 2.9 seconds, 0-100 kmph in 7.8 seconds and has a top speed of 152 kmph. The range on the F77 is 207 km while on the F77 Recon, it is 307 km, as per the IDC (Indian Driving Cycle).

  • 1:41 PM IST

    Ultraviolette F77 Electric Bike Launch LIVE: Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle launched in Bengaluru

  • 11:52 AM IST

    Ultraviolette F77 Electric Bike Launch LIVE: The Ultraviolette F77 promises to offer a 307 km range on a single charge.

  • 11:50 AM IST

    Ultraviolette F77 Electric Bike Launch: Watch the Live ceremony of Ultraviolette F77 Electric Bike launch

  • 11:49 AM IST

    Ultraviolette F77 Electric Bike Launch LIVE: In terms of pricing, the electric motorcycle will be priced between Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom) in the Indian market. With such pricing, the F77 electric bike will rival the likes of the Revolt RV 400, Tork Kratos, Hop Oxo and the Oben Rorr once launched.

  • 11:49 AM IST

    Ultraviolette F77 Electric Bike Launch LIVE: The Ultraviolette F77 is likely to be offered in three variants, namely Shadow, Airstrike and Laser. The three variants of the Ultraviolette F77 electric bike will offer different specifications and performances.

  • 11:45 AM IST

    Ultraviolette F77 Electric Bike Launch LIVE: The upcoming Ultraviolette F77 is the Gen2 model, and the electric motorcycle is said to have a claimed range of up to 307 kilometres on a single charge. It now comes with a 10.5 kWh fixed battery that promises 2.5 times higher battery capacity, effectively making it the highest battery capacity on any electric two-wheeler in the country.

  • 11:44 AM IST

    Ultraviolette F77 Electric Bike Launch LIVE: During pre-bookings for the electric bike, Ultraviolette Automotive claimed that the F77 had already fetched more than 70,000 pre-order interests from around 190 countries. The number would have increased significantly by now.

Published Date: November 24, 2022 11:42 AM IST

Updated Date: November 24, 2022 2:00 PM IST