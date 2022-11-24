live

Ultraviolette F77 Electric Bike Launched in India; Prices Begin at Rs. 3.8 Lakh

Ultraviolette F77 Electric Bike Launch: TVS Motor Company backed Ultraviolette Automotivehas finally launched its much-awaited electric sportsbike Ultraviolette F77 in India on Thursday (November 24) at 12:30 pm. Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer has delayed the launch and production of the electric motorcycle due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bookings for the F77 e-bike were opened from October 23 at a token amount of Rs 10,000. Expected to be available in multiple variants, the electric motorcycle will be launched in Bengaluru city primarily. Established in 2016, Ultraviolette Automotive is developing India’s first ecosystem of high-performance electric vehicles and future-ready energy infrastructure.

HIGHLIGHTS on Launch of Ultraviolette F77 Electric Bike

