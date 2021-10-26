New Delhi: The LEVC TX electric cab is all set to enter India. In partnership with Exclusive Motors for the Indian subcontinent, London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) — which manufactures the TX — will open a dealership in New Delhi.Also Read - 2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 coming to India

LEVC started its journey in 1908 when the first dedicated black cab was specially designed and commissioned for use in London. In 2018, the company launched its latest model, the LEVC TX electric cab.

The LEVC TX electric cab is powered by the company’s eCity technology. It comes with a flexible range of over 510km. It gets six passenger seats, wheelchair accessibility and a purpose-built partition separating the driver from occupants.

Moreover, the LEVC TX electric cab is a zero-emission capable vehicle with an onboard charging system and a range extender.

“I am pleased that LEVC’s innovative future mobility solutions is embracing the opportunities in India’s dynamic and growing electric vehicle market. The UK and India have ambitious plans to deepen our trade and investment partnership and bring benefits to both economies, and this is a great example of what we can do together,” said Alan Gemmell, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia.

“We are glad to have partnered with an iconic brand like LEVC. India is an emerging market for the electric vehicles, and there could not be a better time for LEVC to make its foray into the country. The technology, aesthetics and practicality of the vehicle is certain to win over the Indian customers in the days to come,” said Satya Bagla, Managing Director, Exclusive Motors.