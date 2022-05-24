Kochi: Luxury sports car maker Porsche is planning to enter the pre-owned car business in India with the opening of its first ‘Porsche Approved’ pre-owned car store in Kochi on June 8, 2022. With the store, the German carmaker joins Volkswagen’s Das WeltAuto, and Audi Approved Plus program. With the entry into the pre-owned car segment, Porsche aims to strengthen its one-stop solution to buy, sell or exchange certified pre-owned cars and enhance its customer base in the country.Also Read - Over Rs 21 Lakh 'Unaccounted Cash' Seized From Porsche in Noida Ahead of UP Assembly Polls

German carmaker Porsche, which sells a range of luxury sports cars and sports utility vehicles (SUVs), such as the 718, 911, Macan and Cayenne, priced between Rs 69.98 lakh to Rs 1.63 crore, currently has a customer base of over 3,500.

Porsche says that in Porsche Approved' pre-owned car store, buyers would get an exclusive opportunity to discover and experience Porsche cars in an innovative way, according to a report by Cars&Bike.

The company will share more details about the centre at the time of the launch. The Porsche Approved centres will majorly focus on buying, selling, or exchanging pre-owned Porsche cars. Through this platform, Porsche aims to provide competitive pricing for the pre-owned cars along with genuine accessories, insurance, and financial support to its customers. The company could also offer service and warranty packages.

At present, Volkswagen has close to 120 Das WeltAuto centres across India. Since its launch in 2019, VW reportedly sold close to 3,000 cars, while that figure crossed more than 20,000 in 2021. On the other hand, Audi India is ramping up its pre-owned car business “Audi Approved Plus” to enable buyers to upgrade without having to spend on a new luxury car. The company aims to start at least 20 such centres by the end of 2022, from its current 14 centres, reported Cars&Bike.