New Delhi: Mercedes-Benz will launch the “Made-in-India” 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class in the country on October 7. Back in June, the 2021 S-Class was introduced in India as a CBU (completely built up) model in the price range of Rs 2.17 crore to Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom). However, the maiden locally-assembled 2021 S-Class will roll out from the luxury automaker’s production facility next week. The price of the locally-assembled model is expected to be significantly lower than the CBU edition.

Made-In-India 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Engine & Gearbox

The locally-assembled 2021 S-Class is expected to get the same engine and transmission options as its CBU counterpart. The 2021 S-Class was launched in India with an in-line 6-cylinder, 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (367hp of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque) and an in-line 6-cylinder, 3.0-litre diesel engine (330hp of maximum and 700Nm of peak torque). Both mills can be had with a 9-speed automatic transmission, which directs power to all four wheels.

Made-In-India 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Features

The locally-assembled 2021 S-Class might not be as feature-loaded as the CBU edition. However, we are expecting it to come with AMG Line exteriors and interiors, 20-inch alloy wheels, NTG7 MBUX, portrait OLED head unit, 12.3-inch instrument cluster, active ambient lighting with nearly 250 LEDs, Nappa leather interiors, front and rear massage seats and Burmester 4D surround sound system.

Made-In-India 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Price

We are expecting the locally-assembled 2021 S-Class price to start from Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom).

Made-In-India 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Rivals

The Made-in-India 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will take on the likes of the BMW 7 Series and the Audi A8L.