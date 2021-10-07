New Delhi: Mercedes-Benz today launched the ‘Made-in-India’ S-Class in the country. The locally-assembled Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been introduced in S 350d and S 450 variants, with the former priced at Rs 1.57 crore (ex-showroom) and the latter available for Rs 1.62 crore (ex-showroom).Also Read - 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift Launched; Price in India Starts From INR 1.33 Crore

In June 2021, the luxury automaker had introduced the CBU "Launch Edition" of the new-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class in the country at a price of Rs 2.17 crore for the S 400d variant and Rs 2.19 crore for the S 450 variant.

Locally-Assembled Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 350d – Rs 1.57 crore

S 450 – Rs 1.62 crore

CBU “Launch Edition” Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 400d – Rs 2.17 crore

S 450 – Rs 2.19 crore

The locally-assembled Mercedes-Benz S-Class is equipped with features like digital lights, flush-fitting door handles, 19-inch multi-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels, leather interiors in three new shades, rear massage seats with 10 different massage programs, NTG7 Mercedes-Benz User Experience with five screens on board, new 12.3-inch instrument cluster, OLED head unit, new rear MBUX touch tablet and Burmester 3D surround sound system, among others.

Dubbed as “world’s best luxury car” by many, the S-Class boasts Driving Assistance Package 5.0, which includes ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) such as active brake assist, pre-safe plus, pre-safe impulse side, active parking assist, active blind spot assist, active lane-keeping assist, active steering assist, evasive steering assist, active distance assist and attention assist.

At the heart of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d is a 3.0-litre, OM 656, in-line 6-cylinder diesel engine that delivers 286hp of maximum power and 600Nm of peak torque. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 employs a 3.0-litre, M256, in-line 6-cylinder petrol mill that produces 367hp of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque. Both engines are mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, which sends power to all four wheels of the vehicle. The S 350d can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 5.4 seconds, while the S 450 can complete the same sprint in 5.1 seconds. Both diesel and petrol models have a top speed of 250kmph.

Mercedes-Benz sells the long-wheelbase version of the S-Class in India. The new-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class is 5,289mm in length, 1,954mm in width and 1,503mm in height. It is 34mm longer, 55mm wider and 12mm taller than the previous-generation model. It has a 51mm better wheelbase at 3,216mm as well.