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Mahindra Auto Sales Data: Total Volumes Up 14% YoY — Details Inside

Mahindra Auto Sales Data: Total Volumes Up 14% YoY — Details Inside

Mahindra & Mahindra April 2026 sales: 94,627 units (+14%). UVs 56K, CVs 23K, 3W 9,899 (+81%), exports 4,970 (+47%).

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. reported its monthly auto sales for April 2026 recording growth across utility vehicles, commercial vehicles and exports.

Overall Sales

The company’s total auto sales stood at 94,627 units in April 2026 compared to the same month last year, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 14%. These figures include domestic sales as well as exports across multiple vehicle categories.

Utility Vehicles Segment

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In the utility vehicles segment, domestic sales were reported at 56,331 units marking an 8% increase over 52,330 units sold in april of the previous year.

Including exports, total UV sales reached 57,833 units.

The UV sales figures include contributions from Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited.

Passenger Vehicles

Passenger vehicle sales which largely overlap with the utility vehicle category in the company’s reporting structure also stood at 56,331 units for April 2026 reflecting the same 8% year-on-year growth.

Commercial Vehicles Segment

Domestic sales of commercial vehicles were recorded at 23,427 units during the month. Within this category:

•⁠ ⁠Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV < 2T): 2,984 units (up 13%)

•⁠ ⁠LCV (2T – 3.5T): 20,443 units (up 7%)

•⁠ ⁠Three-wheelers: 9,899 units (up 81%)

The three-wheeler segment recorded the highest percentage growth among all categories.

Exports

Total exports stood at 4,970 units in April 2026 compared to 3,381 units in April 2025, registering a growth of 47%.

Segment Overview

•⁠ ⁠Total Auto Sales (Domestic + Exports): 94,627 units (up 14%)

•⁠ ⁠Utility Vehicles (Domestic): 56,331 units (up 8%)

•⁠ ⁠Utility Vehicles (Total): 57,833 units

•⁠ ⁠Commercial Vehicles (Domestic): 23,427 units

•⁠ ⁠Three-Wheelers: 9,899 units (up 81%)

•⁠ ⁠Exports: 4,970 units (up 47%)

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